Almanac - Monday 6/20/22

Today is Monday, the 20th of June of 2022

June 20 is the 171st day of the year

194 days remain until the end of the year.

1 day until summer begins

Summer solstice 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be early tomorrow morning at 2:13 AM Tuesday, June 21

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:47:56 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:19 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

Solar noon today will be at 1:11:37 pm.

The first high tide was at 3.51 AM at 4.97 feet

The first low tide of the day will be at 10:38 AM at -0.09 feet

The next high tide will be at 5:42 AM and 5.56 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:55 AM at 2.02 feet.

The Moon is currently 55.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

It will be the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow evening Tuesday the 20th of June of 2022 at 8:11 pm

Today is…

American Eagle Day

National Hike with a Geek Day

National Ice Cream Soda Day

National Kouign Amann Day

National Vanilla Milkshake Day

New Identity Day

Nystagmus Awareness Day

Plain Yogurt Day

Ride to Work Day

Take Your Cat To Work Day

Toad Hollow Day of Thank You

World Productivity Day

…and today is also…

Day of the National Flag in Argentina

Gas Sector Day in Azerbaijan

Martyrs' Day in Eritrea

West Virginia Day

World Refugee Day

1819 – The U.S. vessel SS Savannah arrives at Liverpool, United Kingdom. It is the first steam-propelled vessel to cross the Atlantic, although most of the journey is made under sail.

1837 – Queen Victoria succeeds to the British throne.

1840 – Samuel Morse receives the patent for the telegraph.

1877 – Alexander Graham Bell installs the world's first commercial telephone service in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

1893 – Lizzie Borden is acquitted of the murders of her father and stepmother.

1943 – The Detroit race riot breaks out and continues for three more days.

1945 – The United States Secretary of State approves the transfer of Wernher von Braun and his team of Nazi rocket scientists to the U.S. under Operation Paperclip.

1948 – The Deutsche Mark is introduced in Western Allied-occupied Germany. The Soviet Military Administration in Germany responded by imposing the Berlin Blockade four days later.

1960 – The Mali Federation gains independence from France (it later splits into Mali and Senegal).

1963 – Following the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Soviet Union and the United States sign an agreement to establish the so-called "red telephone" link between Washington, D.C. and Moscow.

1972 – Watergate scandal: An 18½-minute gap appears in the tape recording of the conversations between U.S. President Richard Nixon and his advisers regarding the recent arrests of his operatives while breaking into the Watergate complex.

1975 – The film Jaws is released in the United States, becoming the highest-grossing film of that time and starting the trend of films known as "summer blockbusters".

1991 – The German Bundestag votes to move seat of government from the former West German capital of Bonn to the present capital of Berlin.

2003 – The Wikimedia Foundation is founded in St. Petersburg, Florida.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1763 – Wolfe Tone, Irish rebel leader (d. 1798)

1819 – Jacques Offenbach, German-French cellist and composer (d. 1880)

1905 – Lillian Hellman, American playwright and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1909 – Errol Flynn, Australian-American actor (d. 1959)

1916 – T. Texas Tyler, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1972)

1924 – Chet Atkins, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2001)

1928 – Eric Dolphy, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer (d. 1964)

1928 – Martin Landau, American actor and producer (d. 2017)

1928 – Jean-Marie Le Pen, French intelligence officer and politician

1933 – Danny Aiello, American actor (d. 2019)

1946 – Xanana Gusmão, Timorese soldier and politician, 1st President of East Timor

1949 – Lionel Richie, American singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor

1950 – Nouri al-Maliki, Iraqi politician, 76th Prime Minister of Iraq

1951 – Sheila McLean, Scottish scholar and academic

1952 – John Goodman, American actor

1952 – Vikram Seth, Indian author and poet

1967 – Nicole Kidman, American-Australian actress

1967 – Dan Tyminski, American singer-songwriter

1977 – Amos Lee, American singer-songwriter