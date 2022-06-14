Almanac - Tuesday 6/14/2022

Today is Tuesday, the 14th of June of 2022,

June 14 is the 165th day of the year

200 days remain until the end of the year.

Summer solstice 2022 will be at 2:13 AM on Tuesday June 21

one week from today.

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:13 am

and the sun will set tonight at 8:33:36 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:24 pm.

the first low tide will be at 5:27 am at -1.75 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:36 pm at 4.89 feet

The next low tide at 5:00 pm at 2.98 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:00 pm at 7.11 feet

The Moon is currently 99.9% visible

It’s now a waning crescent moon

It was a 100% Full Moon early this morning at 4:52 am

The June moon is called the Full Strawberry Moon

This was the time to gather ripening strawberries in what is now the northeastern United States

The June moon is also called the…

Berries Ripen Moon Birth Moon

Blooming Moon

Egg Laying Moon

Hatching Moon

Green Corn Moon

Hot Moon

Hoer (which is an Western Abenaki word that suggests that it's time to tend to young crops) Moon

The next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on a Monday the 20th of June of 2022 at 8:11 pm

Today is…

Army's Birthday

Call Your Doctor Day

Family History Day

Flag Day

International Bath Day

National Bourbon Day

National Strawberry Shortcake Day

Own Your Share of America Day

Pause for the Pledge Day

Pop Goes The Weasel Day

World Pet Memorial Day

Today is also…

Baltic Freedom Day

Commemoration Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide in Latvia

Mourning and Commemoration Day in Estonia

Mourning and Hope Day in Lithuania

Day of Memory for Repressed People in Armenia

Freedom Day in Malawi

Liberation Day on the Falkland Islands and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

World Blood Donor Day

On this day in history…

1158 – The city of Munich is founded by Henry the Lion on the banks of the river Isar.

1900 – Hawaii becomes a United States territory.

1907 – The National Association for Women's Suffrage succeeds in getting Norwegian women the right to vote in parliamentary elections.

1937 – Pennsylvania becomes the first (and only) state of the United States to celebrate Flag Day officially as a state holiday.

1937 – U.S. House of Representatives passes the Marihuana Tax Act.

1951 – UNIVAC I is dedicated by the U.S. Census Bureau.

1954 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs a bill into law that places the words "under God" into the United States Pledge of Allegiance.

1959 – Disneyland Monorail System, the first daily operating monorail system in the Western Hemisphere, opens to the public in Anaheim, California.

1966 – The Vatican announces the abolition of the Index Librorum Prohibitorum ("index of prohibited books"), which was originally instituted in 1557.

1967 – Mariner program: Mariner 5 is launched towards Venus.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1811 – Harriet Beecher Stowe, American author and activist (d. 1896)

1864 – Alois Alzheimer, German psychiatrist and neuropathologist (d. 1915)

1904 – Margaret Bourke-White, American photographer and journalist (d. 1971)

1909 – Burl Ives, American actor and singer (d. 1995)

1925 – Pierre Salinger, American journalist and politician, 11th White House Press Secretary (d. 2004)

1928 – Ernesto "Che" Guevara, Argentinian-Cuban physician, author, guerrilla leader and politician (d. 1967)

1933 – Jerzy Kosiński, Polish-American novelist and screenwriter (d. 1991)

1946 – Donald Trump, American businessman, television personality and 45th President of the United States

1947 – Barry Melton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Laurence Yep, American author and playwright

1949 – Harry Turtledove, American historian and author

1961 – Boy George, English singer-songwriter and producer

1978 – Diablo Cody, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1982 – Lang Lang, Chinese pianist