Almanac - Friday 6/10/22
Today Friday, 10th of June of 2022,
June 10 is the 161st day of the year
204 days remain until the end of the year.
11 days until summer begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:47:19 am
and sunset will be at 8:31:56 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 1:09:37 pm.
The first low tide was at 2:22 am at 0.77 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:25 am at 4.03 feet
The next low tide will be at 1:47 pm at 1.63 feet
and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 8:11 pm at 6.13 feet
The Moon is currently 79.3% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon
We’ll have a Full Moon on Tuesday in 4 days the 14th of June of 2022 at 4:52 am
Today is…
Alcoholics Anonymous Founders' Day
Ballpoint Pen Day
National Black Cow Day
National Herb and Spice Day
National Iced Tea Day
National Marriage Day
Today is also…
Abolition Day in French Guiana
Army Day in Jordan
World Art Nouveau Day
Portugal Day, also Day of Camões
Reconciliation Day the Republic of the Congo
On this day in history…
671 – Emperor Tenji of Japan introduces a water clock (clepsydra) called Rokoku. The instrument, which measures time and indicates hours, is placed in the capital of Ōtsu.
1793 – The Jardin des Plantes museum opens in Paris. A year later, it becomes the first public zoo.
1829 – The first Boat Race between the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge takes place on the Thames in London.
1935 – Dr. Robert Smith takes his last drink, and Alcoholics Anonymous is founded in Akron, Ohio, United States, by him and Bill Wilson.
1944 – In baseball, 15-year-old Joe Nuxhall of the Cincinnati Reds becomes the youngest player ever in a major-league game.
1947 – Saab produces its first automobile.
1957 – John Diefenbaker leads the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada to a stunning upset in the 1957 Canadian federal election, ending 22 years of Liberal Party government.
1963 – The Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at abolishing wage disparity based on sex, was signed into law by John F. Kennedy as part of his New Frontier Program.
1964 – United States Senate breaks a 75-day filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, leading to the bill's passage.
1967 – The Six-Day War ends: Israel and Syria agree to a cease-fire.
1977 – James Earl Ray escapes from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Petros, Tennessee. He is recaptured three days later.
1980 – The African National Congress in South Africa publishes a call to fight from their imprisoned leader Nelson Mandela.
2001 – Pope John Paul II canonizes Lebanon's first female saint, Saint Rafqa.
2002 – The first direct electronic communication experiment between the nervous systems of two humans is carried out by Kevin Warwick in the United Kingdom.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1895 – Hattie McDaniel, American actress (d. 1952)
1910 – Howlin' Wolf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)
1911 – Ralph Kirkpatrick, American harpsichord player and musicologist (d. 1984)
1915 – Saul Bellow, Canadian-American novelist, essayist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2005)
1921 – Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (d. 2021)
1922 – Judy Garland, American actress and singer (d. 1969)
1925 – Nat Hentoff, American historian, author, and journalist (d. 2017)
1928 – Maurice Sendak, American author and illustrator (d. 2012)
1931 – João Gilberto, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)
1941 – Mickey Jones, American drummer (d. 2018)
1942 – Preston Manning, Canadian politician
1959 – Eliot Spitzer, American lawyer and politician, 54th Governor of New York
1968 – Bill Burr, American comedian and actor
1992 – Kate Upton, American model and actress