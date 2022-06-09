Almanac - Thursday 6/9/22

Today is Thursday, the 9th of June of 2022,

June 9 is the 160th day of the year

205 days remain until the end of the year.

12 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:47:25 am

and the sun will set at 8:31:28 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 1:09:26 pm.

The first low tide will be at 1:34 am at 1.56 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:05 am at 3.93 feet

The next low tide at 12:54 pm at 1.18 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 7:37 pm at 5.73 feet

The Moon is currently 69.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 14th of June of 2022 at 4:52 am

Today is…

Donald Duck Day

National Earl Day

National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day

World APS Day

Writers' Rights Day

Today is also…

the Anniversary of the Accession of King Abdullah II of Jordan

Autonomy Day in Åland, an island part of Finland

Coral Triangle Day

La Rioja Day in La Rioja in Spain

Murcia Day in Murcia, Spain

and National Heroes' Day in Uganda

On this day in history…

1915 – William Jennings Bryan resigns as Woodrow Wilson's Secretary of State over a disagreement regarding the United States' handling of the sinking of the RMS Lusitania.

1954 – Joseph Welch, special counsel for the United States Army, lashes out at Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Army–McCarthy hearings, giving McCarthy the famous rebuke, "You've done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?"

1973 – In horse racing, Secretariat wins the U.S. Triple Crown.

1978 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens its priesthood to "all worthy men", ending a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1672 – Peter the Great, Russian emperor (d. 1725)

1891 – Cole Porter, American composer and songwriter (d. 1964)

1900 – Fred Waring, American singer, bandleader, and television host (d. 1984)

1902 – Skip James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1969)

1915 – Les Paul, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 2009)

1916 – Robert McNamara, American businessman and politician, 8th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 2009)

1926 – Happy Rockefeller, American philanthropist, 31st Second Lady of the United States (d. 2015)

1929 – Johnny Ace, American singer and pianist (d. 1954)

1931 – Jackie Mason, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2021)

1934 – Jackie Wilson, American singer-songwriter (d. 1984)

1961 – Michael J. Fox, Canadian-American actor, producer, and author

1961 – Aaron Sorkin, American screenwriter, producer, and playwright

1963 – Johnny Depp, American actor

1981 – Natalie Portman, Israeli-American actress