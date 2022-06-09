Almanac - Thursday 6/9/22
Today is Thursday, the 9th of June of 2022,
June 9 is the 160th day of the year
205 days remain until the end of the year.
12 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:47:25 am
and the sun will set at 8:31:28 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight today
Solar noon will be at 1:09:26 pm.
The first low tide will be at 1:34 am at 1.56 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:05 am at 3.93 feet
The next low tide at 12:54 pm at 1.18 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 7:37 pm at 5.73 feet
The Moon is currently 69.6% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon
We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 14th of June of 2022 at 4:52 am
Today is…
National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day
Today is also…
the Anniversary of the Accession of King Abdullah II of Jordan
Autonomy Day in Åland, an island part of Finland
La Rioja Day in La Rioja in Spain
Murcia Day in Murcia, Spain
and National Heroes' Day in Uganda
On this day in history…
1915 – William Jennings Bryan resigns as Woodrow Wilson's Secretary of State over a disagreement regarding the United States' handling of the sinking of the RMS Lusitania.
1954 – Joseph Welch, special counsel for the United States Army, lashes out at Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Army–McCarthy hearings, giving McCarthy the famous rebuke, "You've done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?"
1973 – In horse racing, Secretariat wins the U.S. Triple Crown.
1978 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens its priesthood to "all worthy men", ending a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1672 – Peter the Great, Russian emperor (d. 1725)
1891 – Cole Porter, American composer and songwriter (d. 1964)
1900 – Fred Waring, American singer, bandleader, and television host (d. 1984)
1902 – Skip James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1969)
1915 – Les Paul, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 2009)
1916 – Robert McNamara, American businessman and politician, 8th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 2009)
1926 – Happy Rockefeller, American philanthropist, 31st Second Lady of the United States (d. 2015)
1929 – Johnny Ace, American singer and pianist (d. 1954)
1931 – Jackie Mason, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2021)
1934 – Jackie Wilson, American singer-songwriter (d. 1984)
1961 – Michael J. Fox, Canadian-American actor, producer, and author
1961 – Aaron Sorkin, American screenwriter, producer, and playwright
1963 – Johnny Depp, American actor
1981 – Natalie Portman, Israeli-American actress