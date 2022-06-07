Almanac - Tuesday 6/7/22
Today is Tuesday, the 7th of June of 2022,
June 7 is the 158th day of the year
207 days remain until the end of the year.
14 days until summer begins
Summer solstice 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 2:13 AM on Tuesday, June 21
The sun rose this morning at 5:47:42 am
and the sun will set tonight at 8:30:27 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 42 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:09:04 pm.
The first high tide will be at 4:21 am at 4.28 feet
The first low tide will be at 11:17 am at 0.41 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:30 pm at 5.03 feet
The Moon is currently 49.3% visible
It’s been the First Quarter
It’s now a waxing gibbous moon
We’ll have a Full Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 14th of June of 2022 at 4:52 am
Today is…
National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
Today is also…
Commemoration Day of St John the Forerunner in the Armenian Apostolic Church
Pioneers of the Episcopal Anglican Church of Brazil
Battle of Arica Day in Arica y Parinacota Regions, Chile
Anniversary of the Memorandum of the Slovak Nation
Birthday of Prince Joachim in Denmark
Union Dissolution Day also known as the Day of Independence in Norway
On this day in history…
1892 – Homer Plessy is arrested for refusing to leave his seat in the "whites-only" car of a train; he lost the resulting court case, Plessy v. Ferguson.
1899 – American Temperance crusader Carrie Nation begins her campaign of vandalizing alcohol-serving establishments by destroying the inventory in a saloon in Kiowa, Kansas.
1946 – The United Kingdom's BBC returns to broadcasting its television service, which has been off air for seven years because of World War II..
1955 – Lux Radio Theatre signs off the air permanently. The show launched in New York in 1934, and featured radio adaptations of Broadway shows and popular films.
1965 – The Supreme Court of the United States hands down its decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, prohibiting the states from criminalizing the use of contraception by married couples.
1971 – The United States Supreme Court overturns the conviction of Paul Cohen for disturbing the peace, setting the precedent that vulgar writing is protected under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.
1975 – Sony launches Betamax, the first videocassette recorder format.
1982 – Priscilla Presley opens Graceland to the public; the bathroom where Elvis Presley died five years earlier is kept off-limits.
1991 – Mount Pinatubo erupts, generating an ash column more than 4 miles high.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1003 – Emperor Jingzong of Western Xia (d. 1048)
1778 – Beau Brummell, English cricketer and fashion designer (d. 1840)
1848 – Paul Gauguin, French painter and sculptor (d. 1903)
1896 – Imre Nagy, Hungarian soldier and politician, 44th Prime Minister of Hungary (d. 1958)
1897 – George Szell, Hungarian-American conductor and composer (d. 1970)
1909 – Peter W. Rodino, American captain, lawyer, and politician (d. 2005)
1909 – Jessica Tandy, English-American actress (d. 1994)
1917 – Gwendolyn Brooks, American poet (d. 2000)
1917 – Dean Martin, American singer, actor, and producer (d. 1995)
1940 – Tom Jones, Welsh singer and actor
1944 – Clarence White, American guitarist and singer (d. 1973)
1952 – Liam Neeson, Irish-American actor
1952 – Orhan Pamuk, Turkish-American novelist, screenwriter, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate
1954 – Louise Erdrich, American novelist and poet
1958 – Prince, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor (d. 2016)
1959 – Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United States, 50th Governor of Indiana
1978 – Bill Hader, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter
1981 – Anna Kournikova, Russian tennis player
1988 – Michael Cera, Canadian actor and musician