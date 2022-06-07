Almanac - Tuesday 6/7/22

Today is Tuesday, the 7th of June of 2022,

June 7 is the 158th day of the year

207 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until summer begins

Summer solstice 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 2:13 AM on Tuesday, June 21

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:42 am

and the sun will set tonight at 8:30:27 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:04 pm.

The first high tide will be at 4:21 am at 4.28 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:17 am at 0.41 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:30 pm at 5.03 feet

The Moon is currently 49.3% visible

It’s been the First Quarter

It’s now a waxing gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 14th of June of 2022 at 4:52 am

Today is…

Daniel Boone Day

June Bug Day

National CAPHPACH Day

National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

Trial Technology Day

VCR Day

Today is also…

Commemoration Day of St John the Forerunner in the Armenian Apostolic Church

Pioneers of the Episcopal Anglican Church of Brazil

Battle of Arica Day in Arica y Parinacota Regions, Chile

Flag Day in Peru

Journalist Day in Argentina

Anniversary of the Memorandum of the Slovak Nation

Birthday of Prince Joachim in Denmark

Sette Giugno in Malta

Union Dissolution Day also known as the Day of Independence in Norway

On this day in history…

1892 – Homer Plessy is arrested for refusing to leave his seat in the "whites-only" car of a train; he lost the resulting court case, Plessy v. Ferguson.

1899 – American Temperance crusader Carrie Nation begins her campaign of vandalizing alcohol-serving establishments by destroying the inventory in a saloon in Kiowa, Kansas.

1946 – The United Kingdom's BBC returns to broadcasting its television service, which has been off air for seven years because of World War II..

1955 – Lux Radio Theatre signs off the air permanently. The show launched in New York in 1934, and featured radio adaptations of Broadway shows and popular films.

1965 – The Supreme Court of the United States hands down its decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, prohibiting the states from criminalizing the use of contraception by married couples.

1971 – The United States Supreme Court overturns the conviction of Paul Cohen for disturbing the peace, setting the precedent that vulgar writing is protected under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1975 – Sony launches Betamax, the first videocassette recorder format.

1982 – Priscilla Presley opens Graceland to the public; the bathroom where Elvis Presley died five years earlier is kept off-limits.

1991 – Mount Pinatubo erupts, generating an ash column more than 4 miles high.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1003 – Emperor Jingzong of Western Xia (d. 1048)

1778 – Beau Brummell, English cricketer and fashion designer (d. 1840)

1848 – Paul Gauguin, French painter and sculptor (d. 1903)

1896 – Imre Nagy, Hungarian soldier and politician, 44th Prime Minister of Hungary (d. 1958)

1897 – George Szell, Hungarian-American conductor and composer (d. 1970)

1909 – Peter W. Rodino, American captain, lawyer, and politician (d. 2005)

1909 – Jessica Tandy, English-American actress (d. 1994)

1917 – Gwendolyn Brooks, American poet (d. 2000)

1917 – Dean Martin, American singer, actor, and producer (d. 1995)

1940 – Tom Jones, Welsh singer and actor

1944 – Clarence White, American guitarist and singer (d. 1973)

1952 – Liam Neeson, Irish-American actor

1952 – Orhan Pamuk, Turkish-American novelist, screenwriter, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1954 – Louise Erdrich, American novelist and poet

1958 – Prince, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor (d. 2016)

1959 – Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United States, 50th Governor of Indiana

1978 – Bill Hader, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter

1981 – Anna Kournikova, Russian tennis player

1988 – Michael Cera, Canadian actor and musician