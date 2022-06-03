Almanac - Friday 6/3/22

Today Friday, 3rd of June of 2022,

June 3 is the 154th day of the year

211 days remain until the end of the year.

18 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:48:38 am

and sunset will be at 8:28:09 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:23 pm.

the first high tide will be at 12:48 am at 5.55 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:11 am at -0.49 feet

The next high tide at 3:49 pm at 4.45 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:12 pm at 3.44 feet

The Moon is currently 14.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 7th of June of 2022 at 7:48 am

Today is…

Chimborazo Day

Hug an Atheist Day

Impersonate Authority Day

Love Conquers All Day

National Chocolate Macaroon Day

National Doughnut Day

National Egg Day

National Gun Violence Awareness Day

National Itch Day

Repeat Day

World Clubfoot Day

Today is also…

Roman Empire: Festival for the goddess Bellona.

Confederate Memorial Day in Kentucky, Louisiana, and Tennessee

Economist day in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Mabo Day in Australia

Opium Suppression Movement Day in Taiwan

World Bicycle Day

On this day in history…

1889 – The first long-distance electric power transmission line in the United States is completed, running 14 miles (23 km) between a generator at Willamette Falls and downtown Portland, Oregon.

1935 – One thousand unemployed Canadian workers board freight cars in Vancouver, beginning a protest trek to Ottawa.

1937 – The Duke of Windsor marries Wallis Simpson.

1992 – Aboriginal land rights are granted in Australia in Mabo v Queensland (No 2), a case brought by Eddie Mabo.

2013 – The trial of United States Army private Chelsea Manning for leaking classified material to WikiLeaks begins in Fort Meade, Maryland.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….,

1877 – Raoul Dufy, French painter and illustrator (d. 1953)

1897 – Memphis Minnie, American singer-songwriter (d. 1973)

1904 – Charles R. Drew, American physician and surgeon (d. 1950)

1904 – Jan Peerce, American tenor and actor (d. 1984)

1906 – Josephine Baker, French actress, singer, and dancer; French Resistance operative (d. 1975)

1910 – Paulette Goddard, American actress and model (d. 1990)

1924 – Jimmy Rogers, American singer and guitarist (d. 1997)

1926 – Allen Ginsberg, American poet (d. 1997)

1927 – Boots Randolph, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2007)

1929 – Chuck Barris, American game show host and producer (d. 2017)

1930 – Marion Zimmer Bradley, American author and poet (d. 1999)

1930 – Joe Coulombe, founder of Trader Joe's (d. 2020)[32]

1931 – Raúl Castro, Cuban commander and politician, 18th President of Cuba

1936 – Larry McMurtry, American novelist and screenwriter (d. 2021)

1942 – Curtis Mayfield, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1999)

1950 – Suzi Quatro, American-English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Jill Biden, American educator, First Lady of the United States

1967 – Anderson Cooper, American journalist and author