Almanac - Wednesday 6/1/22

Today is Wednesday, 1st of June of 2022,

June 1 is the 152nd day of the year

213 days remain until the end of the year.

20 days until summer begins

The sun will rose this morning at 5:49:17 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:26:54 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 37 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:08:05 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:55 am at -0.70 feet

The next high tide at 2:21 pm at 4.52 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:38 pm at 3.33 feet

The Moon is currently 3.9 % visible

It’s a waxing crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 7th of June of 2022 at 7:48 am

Today is….

Dare Day

Dinosaur Day

Don't Give Up The Ship Day

Flip a Coin Day

Global Day of Parents

Global Running Day

Heimlich Maneuver Day

International Children's Day

National Go Barefoot Day

National Hazelnut Cake Day

National Nail Polish Day

National Olive Day

National Pen Pal Day

National Tailors' Day

New Year's Resolution Recommitment Day

Oscar The Grouch Day

Say Something Nice Day

Stand For Children Day

Wear a Dress Day

World Milk Day

Today is also…

The Day of Protection of Children Rights in Armenia

Mothers' and Children's Day in Mongolia

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Samoa from New Zealand in 1962.

Madaraka Day in Kenya

National Maritime Day in Mexico

National Tree Planting Day in Cambodia

Pancasila Day in Indonesia

President's Day in Palau

The beginning of Crop over, celebrated until the first Monday of August in Barbados

Victory Day in Tunisia

On this day in history….

1533 – Anne Boleyn is crowned Queen of England.

1792 – Kentucky is admitted as the 15th state of the United States.

1796 – Tennessee is admitted as the 16th state of the United States.

1831 – James Clark Ross becomes the first European at the North Magnetic Pole.

1857 – Charles Baudelaire's Les Fleurs du mal is published.

1868 – The Treaty of Bosque Redondo is signed, allowing the Navajo to return to their lands in Arizona and New Mexico.

1890 – The United States Census Bureau begins using Herman Hollerith's tabulating machine to count census returns.

1916 – Louis Brandeis becomes the first Jew appointed to the United States Supreme Court.

1950 – The Declaration of Conscience speech, by U.S. Senator from Maine, Margaret Chase Smith:

"The nation sorely needs a Republican victory.

But I do not want to see the Republican party ride to political victory

on the Four Horsemen of Calumny –

Fear, Ignorance, Bigotry, and Smear."

A response to Joseph R. McCarthy's speech at Wheeling, West Virginia.

1958 – Charles de Gaulle comes out of retirement to lead France by decree for six months.

1964 – Kenya becomes a republic with Jomo Kenyatta (1897 – 22 August 1978) as its first President (1964 to 1978).

1974 – The Heimlich maneuver for rescuing choking victims is published in the journal Emergency Medicine.

1975 – The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan was founded by Jalal Talabani, Nawshirwan Mustafa, Fuad Masum and others.

1979 – The first black-led government of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) in 90 years takes power.

1980 – Cable News Network (CNN) begins broadcasting.

1990 – Cold War: George H. W. Bush and Mikhail Gorbachev sign a treaty to end chemical weapon production.

2009 – General Motors files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth largest United States bankruptcy in history.

2011 – Space Shuttle Endeavour makes its final landing after 25 flights.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1653 – Georg Muffat, French organist and composer (d. 1704)

1801 – Brigham Young, American religious leader, 2nd President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (d. 1877)

1804 – Mikhail Glinka, Russian composer (d. 1857)

1921 – Nelson Riddle, American composer and bandleader (d. 1985)

1926 – Andy Griffith, American actor, singer, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1926 – Marilyn Monroe, American model and actress (d. 1962)

1934 – Pat Boone, American singer-songwriter and actor

1935 – Reverend Ike, American minister and television host (d. 2009)

1937 – Morgan Freeman, American actor and producer

1939 – Cleavon Little, American actor and comedian (d. 1992)

1940 – René Auberjonois, American actor (d. 2019)

1947 – Ronnie Wood, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1973 – Heidi Klum, German-American model, fashion designer, and producer

1974 – Alanis Morissette, Canadian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress

1981 – Brandi Carlile, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1981 – Amy Schumer, American actress