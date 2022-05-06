Almanac - Friday 5/6/22

Today is Friday, the 6th of May, 2022

May 6 is the 126th day of the year

239 days remain until the end of the year.

46 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:07:58 am

and sunset will be at 8:05:51 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 57 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 1:06:54 pm

The first high tide will be at 1:57 am at 5.13 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:28 am at -0.07 feet

The next high tide at 5:25 pm at 4.20 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:49 pm at 3.47 feet

The Moon is currently 27% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 8th of May of 2022 at 5:21 pm

May 6th is the English name of the 2004 Dutch film known as 06/05.

Today is…

International No Diet Day

International Space Day

International Tuba Day

Joseph Brackett Day

Military Spouse Appreciation Day

National Beverage Day

National Crêpe Suzette Day

National Nurses Day

National Public Gardens Day

National Tourist Appreciation Day

No Homework Day

No Pants Day

Provider Appreciation Day

School Lunch Hero Day

Today is also…

Martyrs' Day in Gabon, Lebanon and Syria

National Azulejo Day in Portugal

Teachers' Day in Jamaica

The first day of Hıdırellez in Turkey

On this day in history…

1527 – Spanish and German troops sack Rome; many scholars consider this the end of the Renaissance.

1536 – The Siege of Cuzco commences, in which Incan forces attempt to retake the city of Cuzco from the Spanish.

1840 – The Penny Black postage stamp becomes valid for use in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

1877 – Chief Crazy Horse of the Oglala Lakota surrenders to United States troops in Nebraska.

1889 – The Eiffel Tower is officially opened to the public at the Universal Exposition in Paris.

1915 – Babe Ruth, then a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, hits his first major league home run.

1935 – New Deal: Under the authority of the newly-enacted Federal Emergency Relief Administration, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issues Executive Order 7034 to create the Works Progress Administration.

1937 – Hindenburg disaster: The German zeppelin Hindenburg catches fire and is destroyed within a minute while attempting to dock at Lakehurst, New Jersey. Thirty-six people are killed.

1940 – John Steinbeck is awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his novel The Grapes of Wrath.

1941 – At California's March Field, Bob Hope performs his first USO show.

1949 – EDSAC, the first practical electronic digital stored-program computer, runs its first operation.

1954 – Roger Bannister becomes the first person to run the mile in under four minutes.

1994 – Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and French President François Mitterrand officiate at the opening of the Channel Tunnel.

1998 – Steve Jobs of Apple Inc. unveils the first iMac.

1999 – The first elections to the devolved Scottish Parliament and Welsh Assembly are held.

2001 – During a trip to Syria, Pope John Paul II becomes the first pope to enter a mosque.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1758 – Maximilien Robespierre, French lawyer and politician (d. 1794)

1856 – Sigmund Freud, Austrian neurologist and psychoanalyst (d. 1939)

1895 – Rudolph Valentino, Italian actor (d. 1926)

1904 – Moshé Feldenkrais, Ukrainian-Israeli physicist and academic (d. 1984)

1913 – Stewart Granger, English-American actor (d. 1993)

1915 – Orson Welles, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1985)

1915 – Theodore H. White, American historian, journalist, and author (d. 1986

1931 – Willie Mays, American baseball player and coach

1937 – Rubin Carter, American-Canadian boxer (d. 2014)

1942 – Ariel Dorfman, Argentinian author, playwright, and academic

1945 – Jimmie Dale Gilmore, American country singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and producer

1945 – Bob Seger, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Martha Nussbaum, American philosopher and author

1951 – Samuel Doe, Liberian sergeant and politician, 21st President of Liberia (d. 1990)

1953 – Tony Blair, British politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1961 – George Clooney, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1983 – Gabourey Sidibe, American actress

2019 – Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, British royal (he’s now officially in his Terrible Three’s!)