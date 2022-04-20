Almanac - Wednesday April 20, 2022
1972 – Carmen Electra, American model and actress
Today is Wednesday, the 20th of April, 2022
April 20 is the 110th day of the year
255 days remain until the end of the year.
62 days until summer begins
The sun rose earlier this morning at 6:27:10 am
and the sun sets this evening at 7:51:09 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 23 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 1:09:09 pm
The first high tide will be at 1:15 am at 6.26 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:24 am at -1.07 feet
The next high tide at 3:38 pm at 4.45 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:05 pm at 2.95 feet
The Moon is currently 82.3% visible
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 23th of April of 2022 at 4:56 am
Today is
National Pineapple Upside-down Cake Day
Today is also…
United Nations Chinese Language Day
1862– Freedom of religion is granted to the Jews of New Amsterdam (later New York City).
1862 – Louis Pasteur and Claude Bernard complete the experiment disproving the theory of spontaneous generation.
1914 – Nineteen men, women, and children participating in a strike are killed in the Ludlow Massacre during the Colorado Coalfield War.
1918 – Manfred von Richthofen, a.k.a. The Red Baron, shoots down his 79th and 80th victims, his final victories before his death the following day.
1999 – Columbine High School massacre: Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold kill 13 people and injure 24 others before committing suicide at Columbine High School in Columbine, Colorado.
2010 – The Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes in the Gulf of Mexico, killing eleven workers and beginning an oil spill that would last six months.
1893 – Harold Lloyd, American actor, comedian, and producer (d. 1971)
1893 – Joan Miró, Spanish painter and sculptor (d. 1983)
1908 – Lionel Hampton, American vibraphone player, pianist, bandleader, and actor (d. 2002)
1920 – John Paul Stevens, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States (d. 2019)
1923 – Tito Puente, American drummer and producer (d. 2000)
1937 – George Takei, American actor
1941 – Ryan O'Neal, American actor
1943 – Edie Sedgwick, American model and actress (d. 1971)
1945 – Michael Brandon, American actor and director
1949 – Jessica Lange, American actress
1951 – Luther Vandross, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2005)
1964 – Andy Serkis, English actor and director
1970 – Avishai Cohen, Israeli singer-songwriter and bassist