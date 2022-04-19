Almanac - Tuesday 4/19/22

Today is Tuesday, the 19th of April of 2022,

April 19 is the 109th day of the year

256 days remain until the end of the year.

63 days until summer begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:28:31 am

and sunset will be at 7:50:14 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 21 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 1:09:22 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:34 am at 6.31 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:29 am at -1.07 feet

The next high tide at 2:28 pm at 4.62 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:12 pm at 2.53 feet

The Moon is currently --.-% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 23th of April of 2022 at 4:56 am

Today is…

Bicycle Day

Humorous Day

John Parker Day

National Amaretto Day

National Garlic Day

National Hanging Out Day

National Stress Awareness Day

Oklahoma City Bombing Commemoration Day

Rice Ball Day

On this day in history…

1927 – Mae West is sentenced to ten days in jail for obscenity for her play Sex.

1943 – World War II: In German-occupied Poland, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising begins, after German troops enter the Warsaw Ghetto to round up the remaining Jews.

1943 – Albert Hofmann deliberately doses himself with LSD for the first time, three days after having discovered its effects on April 16.

1956 – Actress Grace Kelly marries Prince Rainier of Monaco.

1987 – The Simpsons first appear as a series of shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show, first starting with "Good Night".

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1903 – Eliot Ness, American law enforcement agent (d. 1957)

1933 – Jayne Mansfield, American model and actress (d. 1967)

1934 – Dickie Goodman, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1989)

1935 – Dudley Moore, English actor, comedian, and pianist (d. 2002)

1937 – Joseph Estrada, Filipino politician, 13th President of the Philippines

1946 – Tim Curry, English actor and singer

1978 – James Franco, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter