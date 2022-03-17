Almanac - Thursday 3/17/22

Today is Thursday, the 17th of March of 2022

March 17 is the 76th day of the year

289 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:17:13 am

and sunset will be at 7:19:55 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 2 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:18:34 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:14 am

The first low tide was at 4:57 am at 1.57 feet

The next high tide at 10:50 am at 5.66 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:19 pm at -0.11 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:50 pm at 5.30 feet

The Moon is 99.1% visible

It’s still considered a Waxing Gibbous

It will become a Full Moon in less than a day, early tomorrow morning Friday the 18th of March of 2022 at 12:17 am

Today is…

Absolutely Incredible Kid Day

Camp Fire Girls Day

Companies That Care Day

Corned Beef and Cabbage Day

Doctor-Patient Trust Day

Oranges and Lemons Day

Purim

St. Patrick's Day

a public holiday in Ireland, Montserrat and the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, widely celebrated in the English-speaking world and to a lesser degree in other parts of the world.

Submarine Day

Today is also…

Children's Day in Bangladesh

Evacuation Day in Suffolk County, Massachusetts

1776 – American Revolution: The British Army evacuates Boston, ending the Siege of Boston, after George Washington and Henry Knox place artillery in positions overlooking the city.

On this day in Women’s Herstory…,

In 1910, Camp Fire Girls was established as the first interracial, non-sectarian American organization for girls.

Loretta Perfectus Walsh became the first woman to join the Navy and the first woman to officially join the military in a role other than a nurse. She was born today in 1917.

Alice Greenough Orr was born today in 1902. She was a professional rodeo rider and toured around the world.

1969 : Golda Meir becomes first female Prime Minister of Israel, she had been born in Russia but the family had emigrated to the United States and she had gone to school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was one of twenty-four signatories (two of them women) of the Israeli declaration of independence on May 14, 1948.

Women’s Herstory birthdays today include…

1665 – Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, French harpsichord player and composer (d. 1729)

1842 – Rosina Heikel, Finnish physician (d. 1929)

1846 – Kate Greenaway, English author and illustrator (d. 1901)

1849 – Cornelia Clapp, American marine biologist (d. 1934)

1877 – Edith New, English militant suffragette (d. 1951)

1905 – Lillian Yarbo, American comedienne, dancer, and singer (d. 1996)

1908 – Brigitte Helm, German-Swiss actress (d. 1996)

1927 – Betty Allen, American soprano and educator (d. 2009

1931 – Patricia Breslin, American actress (d. 2011)

1933 – Penelope Lively, English author

1936 – Ida Kleijnen, Dutch chef (d. 2019)

1937 – Galina Samsova, Russian ballerina

1938 – Rudolf Nureyev, Russian-French dancer and choreographer (d. 1993)

1938 – Zola Taylor, American singer (d. 2007)

1944 – Pattie Boyd, English model, author, and photographer

1954 – Lesley-Anne Down, English actress

1955 – Cynthia McKinney, American activist and politician

1960 – Vicki Lewis, American actress and singer

1961 – Dana Reeve, American actress, singer, and activist (d. 2006)

1962 – Janet Gardner, American singer and guitarist

1962 – Clare Grogan, Scottish singer and actress

1968 – Eri Nitta, Japanese singer-songwriter and actress

1972 – Melissa Auf der Maur, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and bass player

1972 – Mia Hamm, American soccer player

1973 – Caroline Corr, Irish singer and drummer

1975 – Natalie Zea, American actress

1977 – Tamar Braxton, American singer-songwriter and actress

1979 – Stormy Daniels (born Stephanie Gregory), American adult film actress

1997 – Katie Ledecky, American swimmer

Also on this day in history…

1950 – Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley announce the creation of element 98, which they name "californium"

1958 – The United States launches the first solar-powered satellite, which is also the first satellite to achieve a long-term orbit.

1973 – The Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph Burst of Joy is taken, depicting a former prisoner of war being reunited with his family, which came to symbolize the end of United States involvement in the Vietnam War

1992 – A referendum to end apartheid in South Africa is passed 68.7% to 31.2%.

Other birthdays today include….

1912 – Bayard Rustin, American activist (d. 1987)

1916 – Ray Ellington, English drummer and bandleader (d. 1985)

1919 – Nat King Cole, American singer, pianist, and television host (d. 1965)

1920 – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladeshi politician, 1st President of Bangladesh (d. 1975)

1938 – Rudolf Nureyev, Russian-French dancer and choreographer (d. 1993)

1941 – Paul Kantner, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1944 – John Sebastian, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Kurt Russell, American actor and producer