Almanac - Tuesday 3/8/22

Today is Tuesday, the 8th of March, 2022

March 8 is the 67th day of the year

298 days remain until the end of the year.

11 days until spring begins

The sun rose at 6:30:40 am

and the sun will set at 6:11:22 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:21:01 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:57 am at 5.45 feet

and the next high tide will be at 3:51 pm at 3.84 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:04 am at 0.81 feet

and the next low tide at 8:33 pm at 2.79 feet

The Moon is 32.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 10th of March of 2022 at 2:45 am

Today is…

International Women's Day

Girls Write Now Day

National Organize Your Home Office Day

National Proofreading Day

Unique Names Day

National Peanut Cluster Day

National Be Nasty Day

Also on this day in history…

1702 – Queen Anne, the younger sister of Mary II, becomes Queen regnant of England, Scotland, and Ireland.

1775 – An anonymous writer, thought by some to be Thomas Paine, publishes "African Slavery in America", the first article in the American colonies calling for the emancipation of slaves and the abolition of slavery.

1817 – The New York Stock Exchange is founded.

1910 – French aviator Raymonde de Laroche becomes the first woman to receive a pilot's license.

1917 – International Women's Day protests in Petrograd mark the beginning of the February Revolution (February 23 in the Julian calendar).

1950 – The iconic Volkswagen Type 2 "Bus" begins production.

1979 – Philips demonstrates the compact disc publicly for the first time.

1983 – Cold War: While addressing a convention of Evangelicals, U.S. President Ronald Reagan labels the Soviet Union an "evil empire".

2018 – The first Aurat March (social/political demonstration) was held being International Women's Day in Karachi, Pakistan, since then annually held across Pakistan and feminist slogan Mera Jism Meri Marzi (My body, my choice), in demand for women's right to bodily autonomy and against gender-based violence came into vogue in Pakistan.

2021 – International Women's Day marches in Mexico become violent with 62 police officers and 19 civilians injured in Mexico City alone.

International Women’s Day birthdays today include…

1836 – Harriet Samuel, English businesswoman and founder the jewellery retailer H. Samuel (d. 1908

1892 – Juana de Ibarbourou, Uruguayan poet and author (d. 1979)

1896 – Charlotte Whitton, Canadian journalist and politician, 46th Mayor of Ottawa (d. 1975)

1902 – Louise Beavers, American actress and singer (d. 1962)

1909 – Beatrice Shilling, English motorcycle racer and engineer (d. 1990)

1910 – Claire Trevor, American actress (d. 2000)

1918 – Eileen Herlie, Scottish-American actress (d. 2008)

1922 – Cyd Charisse, American actress and dancer (d. 2008)

1924 – Addie L. Wyatt, American civil rights activist and labor leader (d. 2012)

1936 – Sue Ane Langdon, American actress and singer

1939 – Lynn Seymour, Canadian ballerina and choreographer

1939 – Lidiya Skoblikova, Russian speed skater and coach

1942 – Ann Packer, English sprinter, hurdler, and long jumper

1943 – Susan Clark, Canadian actress and producer

1943 – Lynn Redgrave, English-American actress and singer (d. 2010)

1947 – Carole Bayer Sager, American singer-songwriter and painter

1951 – Dianne Walker, American tap dancer

1956 – Laurie Cunningham, English footballer (d. 1989)

1961 – Camryn Manheim, American actress

1972 – Lena Sundström, Swedish journalist and author

1985 – Maria Ohisalo, Finnish politician and researcher

1990 – Petra Kvitová, Czech tennis player

1994 – Claire Emslie, Scottish footballer

1997 – Tijana Bošković, Serbian volleyball player

1998 – Tali Darsigny, Canadian weightlifter

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday! You share this special day with…

1841 – Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., American lawyer and jurist (d. 1935)

1907 – Konstantinos Karamanlis, Greek lawyer and politician, President of Greece (d. 1998)

1911 – Alan Hovhaness, Armenian-American pianist and composer (d. 2000)

1921 – Alan Hale Jr., American actor and restaurateur (d. 1990)

1931 – John McPhee, American author and educator

1931 – Neil Postman, American author and social critic (d. 2003)

1935 – George Coleman, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader

1937 – Richard Fariña, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 1966)

1937 – Juvénal Habyarimana, Rwandan politician, President of Rwanda (d. 1994)

1945 – Micky Dolenz, American singer-songwriter and actor

1946 – Randy Meisner, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1948 – Jonathan Sacks, English rabbi, philosopher, and scholar (d. 2020)

1958 – Gary Numan, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1959 – Aidan Quinn, Irish-American actor

1976 – Freddie Prinze Jr., American actor, producer, and screenwriter