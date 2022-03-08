© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday 3/8/22

Published March 8, 2022 at 5:38 AM PST
womensday.jpg
Photo (L) by Hamid Abdulsalam, UNAMID and (R) Victoria Pickering
/
Flickr Creative Commons
International Women’s Day march in North Darfur and Women Workers Rising rally on International Women's Day

Today is Tuesday, the 8th of March, 2022

March 8 is the 67th day of the year

298 days remain until the end of the year.

11 days until spring begins

The sun rose at 6:30:40 am

and the sun will set at 6:11:22 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:21:01 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:57 am at 5.45 feet

and the next high tide will be at 3:51 pm at 3.84 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:04 am at 0.81 feet

and the next low tide at 8:33 pm at 2.79 feet

The Moon is 32.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 10th of March of 2022 at 2:45 am

Today is…

International Women's Day

in 1917 – one of the first International Women's Day protests in Petrograd mark the beginning of the February Revolution (February 23 in the Julian calendar).

Girls Write Now Day

National Organize Your Home Office Day

National Proofreading Day

Unique Names Day

National Peanut Cluster Day

National Be Nasty Day

Also on this day in history…

1702Queen Anne, the younger sister of Mary II, becomes Queen regnant of England, Scotland, and Ireland.

1775 – An anonymous writer, thought by some to be Thomas Paine, publishes "African Slavery in America", the first article in the American colonies calling for the emancipation of slaves and the abolition of slavery.

1817 – The New York Stock Exchange is founded.

1910 – French aviator Raymonde de Laroche becomes the first woman to receive a pilot's license.

1917International Women's Day protests in Petrograd mark the beginning of the February Revolution (February 23 in the Julian calendar).

1950 – The iconic Volkswagen Type 2 "Bus" begins production.

1979Philips demonstrates the compact disc publicly for the first time.

1983Cold War: While addressing a convention of Evangelicals, U.S. President Ronald Reagan labels the Soviet Union an "evil empire".

2018 – The first Aurat March (social/political demonstration) was held being International Women's Day in Karachi, Pakistan, since then annually held across Pakistan and feminist slogan Mera Jism Meri Marzi (My body, my choice), in demand for women's right to bodily autonomy and against gender-based violence came into vogue in Pakistan.

2021International Women's Day marches in Mexico become violent with 62 police officers and 19 civilians injured in Mexico City alone.

International Women’s Day birthdays today include…

1836Harriet Samuel, English businesswoman and founder the jewellery retailer H. Samuel (d. 1908

1892Juana de Ibarbourou, Uruguayan poet and author (d. 1979)

1896Charlotte Whitton, Canadian journalist and politician, 46th Mayor of Ottawa (d. 1975)

1902Louise Beavers, American actress and singer (d. 1962)

1909Beatrice Shilling, English motorcycle racer and engineer (d. 1990)

1910Claire Trevor, American actress (d. 2000)

1918Eileen Herlie, Scottish-American actress (d. 2008)

1922 – Cyd Charisse, American actress and dancer (d. 2008)

1924 – Addie L. Wyatt, American civil rights activist and labor leader (d. 2012)

1936Sue Ane Langdon, American actress and singer

1939 – Lynn Seymour, Canadian ballerina and choreographer

1939 – Lidiya Skoblikova, Russian speed skater and coach

1942 – Ann Packer, English sprinter, hurdler, and long jumper

1943Susan Clark, Canadian actress and producer

1943 – Lynn Redgrave, English-American actress and singer (d. 2010)

1947Carole Bayer Sager, American singer-songwriter and painter

1951Dianne Walker, American tap dancer

1956Laurie Cunningham, English footballer (d. 1989)

1961Camryn Manheim, American actress

1972Lena Sundström, Swedish journalist and author

1985Maria Ohisalo, Finnish politician and researcher

1990 – Petra Kvitová, Czech tennis player

1994Claire Emslie, Scottish footballer

1997Tijana Bošković, Serbian volleyball player

1998Tali Darsigny, Canadian weightlifter

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday! You share this special day with…

1841Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., American lawyer and jurist (d. 1935)

1907Konstantinos Karamanlis, Greek lawyer and politician, President of Greece (d. 1998)

1911Alan Hovhaness, Armenian-American pianist and composer (d. 2000)

1921Alan Hale Jr., American actor and restaurateur (d. 1990)

1931John McPhee, American author and educator

1931 – Neil Postman, American author and social critic (d. 2003)

1935George Coleman, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader

1937Richard Fariña, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 1966)

1937 – Juvénal Habyarimana, Rwandan politician, President of Rwanda (d. 1994)

1939 – Lidiya Skoblikova, Russian speed skater and coach

1945Micky Dolenz, American singer-songwriter and actor

1946Randy Meisner, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1948 – Jonathan Sacks, English rabbi, philosopher, and scholar (d. 2020)

1958Gary Numan, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1959Aidan Quinn, Irish-American actor

1976 – Freddie Prinze Jr., American actor, producer, and screenwriter

Tags

Almanac from KALW Almanac from KALW