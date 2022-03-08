Almanac - Tuesday 3/8/22
Today is Tuesday, the 8th of March, 2022
March 8 is the 67th day of the year
298 days remain until the end of the year.
11 days until spring begins
The sun rose at 6:30:40 am
and the sun will set at 6:11:22 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 40 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:21:01 pm.
The first high tide was at 1:57 am at 5.45 feet
and the next high tide will be at 3:51 pm at 3.84 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:04 am at 0.81 feet
and the next low tide at 8:33 pm at 2.79 feet
The Moon is 32.3% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 10th of March of 2022 at 2:45 am
Today is…
National Organize Your Home Office Day
Also on this day in history…
1702 – Queen Anne, the younger sister of Mary II, becomes Queen regnant of England, Scotland, and Ireland.
1775 – An anonymous writer, thought by some to be Thomas Paine, publishes "African Slavery in America", the first article in the American colonies calling for the emancipation of slaves and the abolition of slavery.
1817 – The New York Stock Exchange is founded.
1910 – French aviator Raymonde de Laroche becomes the first woman to receive a pilot's license.
1917 – International Women's Day protests in Petrograd mark the beginning of the February Revolution (February 23 in the Julian calendar).
1950 – The iconic Volkswagen Type 2 "Bus" begins production.
1979 – Philips demonstrates the compact disc publicly for the first time.
1983 – Cold War: While addressing a convention of Evangelicals, U.S. President Ronald Reagan labels the Soviet Union an "evil empire".
2018 – The first Aurat March (social/political demonstration) was held being International Women's Day in Karachi, Pakistan, since then annually held across Pakistan and feminist slogan Mera Jism Meri Marzi (My body, my choice), in demand for women's right to bodily autonomy and against gender-based violence came into vogue in Pakistan.
2021 – International Women's Day marches in Mexico become violent with 62 police officers and 19 civilians injured in Mexico City alone.
International Women’s Day birthdays today include…
1836 – Harriet Samuel, English businesswoman and founder the jewellery retailer H. Samuel (d. 1908
1892 – Juana de Ibarbourou, Uruguayan poet and author (d. 1979)
1896 – Charlotte Whitton, Canadian journalist and politician, 46th Mayor of Ottawa (d. 1975)
1902 – Louise Beavers, American actress and singer (d. 1962)
1909 – Beatrice Shilling, English motorcycle racer and engineer (d. 1990)
1910 – Claire Trevor, American actress (d. 2000)
1918 – Eileen Herlie, Scottish-American actress (d. 2008)
1922 – Cyd Charisse, American actress and dancer (d. 2008)
1924 – Addie L. Wyatt, American civil rights activist and labor leader (d. 2012)
1936 – Sue Ane Langdon, American actress and singer
1939 – Lynn Seymour, Canadian ballerina and choreographer
1939 – Lidiya Skoblikova, Russian speed skater and coach
1942 – Ann Packer, English sprinter, hurdler, and long jumper
1943 – Susan Clark, Canadian actress and producer
1943 – Lynn Redgrave, English-American actress and singer (d. 2010)
1947 – Carole Bayer Sager, American singer-songwriter and painter
1951 – Dianne Walker, American tap dancer
1956 – Laurie Cunningham, English footballer (d. 1989)
1961 – Camryn Manheim, American actress
1972 – Lena Sundström, Swedish journalist and author
1985 – Maria Ohisalo, Finnish politician and researcher
1990 – Petra Kvitová, Czech tennis player
1994 – Claire Emslie, Scottish footballer
1997 – Tijana Bošković, Serbian volleyball player
1998 – Tali Darsigny, Canadian weightlifter
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday! You share this special day with…
1841 – Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., American lawyer and jurist (d. 1935)
1907 – Konstantinos Karamanlis, Greek lawyer and politician, President of Greece (d. 1998)
1911 – Alan Hovhaness, Armenian-American pianist and composer (d. 2000)
1921 – Alan Hale Jr., American actor and restaurateur (d. 1990)
1931 – John McPhee, American author and educator
1931 – Neil Postman, American author and social critic (d. 2003)
1935 – George Coleman, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader
1937 – Richard Fariña, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 1966)
1937 – Juvénal Habyarimana, Rwandan politician, President of Rwanda (d. 1994)
1945 – Micky Dolenz, American singer-songwriter and actor
1946 – Randy Meisner, American singer-songwriter and bass player
1948 – Jonathan Sacks, English rabbi, philosopher, and scholar (d. 2020)
1958 – Gary Numan, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1959 – Aidan Quinn, Irish-American actor
1976 – Freddie Prinze Jr., American actor, producer, and screenwriter