Almanac - Wednesday 2/23/22

Today is Wednesday, the 23rd of February, 2022

February 23 is the 54th day of the year

311 days remain until the end of the year

24 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 6:48:54 am

and the sun sets tonight at 5:58:24 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:23:39 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:01 am at 5.91 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:15 am at 0.46 feet

The next high tide will be at 5:15 pm at 3.83 feet

and the next low tide at 9:31 pm at 2.88 feet

The Moon is 54.8% visible

A Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon later today at 2:32 pm

Today is…

Curling is Cool Day

Diesel Engine Day

Inconvenience Yourself Day

International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day

National Banana Bread Day

National Rationalization Day

National Tile Day

Play Tennis Day

World Understanding and Peace Day

Today is also…

The Emperor's Birthday, birthday of Naruhito, the current Emperor of Japan

Mashramani-Republic Day in Guyana

National Day in Brunei

Defender of the Fatherland Day in Russia

Defender of the Fatherland and Armed Forces day in Belarus

Armed Forces Day in Tajikistan

On this day in Black History…

1868 — William Edward Burghardt Du Bois, whom the world would come to know as W.E.B. Du Bois, was born in Barrington, Massachusetts,

1925 -- Louis Stokes, Ohio’s first African American Congressman was born

1929 – Elston Howard, American baseball player and coach (d. 1980)

1945 – Allan Boesak, South African cleric and politician

1965 — Constance Baker Motley elected Manhattan borough president

2020 – 25-year-old African-American citizen Ahmaud Arbery is shot and murdered by three white men after visiting a house under construction while jogging at a neighborhood in Satilla Shores near Brunswick in Glynn County, Georgia.

Also on this day in history

1455 – Traditionally the date of publication of the Gutenberg Bible, the first Western book printed with movable type.

1886 – Charles Martin Hall produced the first samples of aluminium from the electrolysis of aluminium oxide, after several years of intensive work. He was assisted in this project by his older sister, Julia Brainerd Hall.

1898 – Émile Zola is imprisoned in France after writing J'Accuse…!, a letter accusing the French government of antisemitism and wrongfully imprisoning Captain Alfred Dreyfus.

1903 – Cuba leases Guantánamo Bay to the United States "in perpetuity".

1917 – First demonstrations in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The beginning of the February Revolution (March 8 in the Gregorian calendar).

1927 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs a bill by Congress establishing the Federal Radio Commission (later replaced by the Federal Communications Commission) which was to regulate the use of radio frequencies in the United States.

1954 – The first mass inoculation of children against polio with the Salk vaccine begins in Pittsburgh.

1974 – The Symbionese Liberation Army demands $4 million more to release kidnap victim Patty Hearst.

1983 – The United States Environmental Protection Agency announces its intent to buy out and evacuate the dioxin-contaminated community of Times Beach, Missouri.

Today’s birthday’s include…

1633 – Samuel Pepys, English diarist and politician (d. 1703)

1685 – George Frideric Handel, German-English organist and composer (d. 1759)

1850 – César Ritz, Swiss businessman, founded The Ritz Hotel, London and Hôtel Ritz Paris (d. 1918)

1868 – W. E. B. Du Bois, American sociologist, historian, and activist (d. 1963)

1883 – Karl Jaspers, German-Swiss psychiatrist and philosopher (d. 1969)

1904 – William L. Shirer, American journalist and historian (d. 1993)

1938 – Sylvia Chase, American broadcast journalist (d. 2019)

1940 – Peter Fonda, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2019)

1944 – Johnny Winter, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2014)

1960 – Naruhito, Emperor of Japan

1981 – Josh Gad, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1983 – Aziz Ansari, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1983 – Emily Blunt, English actress

1994 – Dakota Fanning, American actress