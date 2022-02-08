Almanac - Tuesday 2/8/22

Today Tuesday, the 8th of February of 2022,

February 8 is the 39th day of the year

326 days remain until the end of the year

39 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:06:46 am

and sunset will be at 5:42:22 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 35 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24:34 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:49 am at 5.54 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:13 am at 1.12 feet

The next high tide will be at 5:53 pm at 3.72 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:22 pm at 2.80 feet

The Moon is currently 49.7% visible

It’s the First Quarter Moon at 5:50 amToday

The next phase will be a Full Moon in 8 days Wednesday the 16th of February of 2022 at 8:57 am

Today is…

Boy Scouts Day

on this day in 1910 – The Boy Scouts of America is incorporated by William D. Boyce.

Extraterrestrial Culture Day

International Clash Day

Laugh and Get Rich Day

National Kite Flying Day

National Molasses Bar Day

Opera Day

Safer Internet Day

Today is also…

Parinirvana Day (some Mahayana Buddhism traditions, most celebrate on February 15)

Prešeren Day (Slovenia)

Propose Day

On this day in Black History…

Feb 8, 1850

Philadelphia Dentist John S. Rock would eventually become a medical doctor and attorney who in 1865 would become the first African American lawyer to argue a case before the United States Supreme Court. In 1850, however, he was also an abolitionist and civil rights activist. In that year 25 year old Rock gave a speech in neighboring New Jersey where he called upon the state’s white residents to treat the “disfranchised portion of the legal tax-payers” of the state fairly by extending to them the right to vote.

1865 – Delaware refuses to ratify the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Slavery was outlawed in the United States, including Delaware, when the Amendment was ratified by the requisite number of states on December 6, 1865. Delaware ratified the Thirteenth Amendment on February 12, 1901, which was the ninety-second anniversary of the birth of Abraham Lincoln.

Feb 8, 1894 Congress repeals the Enforcement Act which makes it easier for some states to disenfranchise African American voters.

1915 – D. W. Griffith's controversial film The Birth of a Nation premieres in Los Angeles.

– In 1944 on this day, Harry S. McAlphin became the first black accredited to attend a White House press conference.

– In 1968 on this day, actor Garey Coleman was born.

1968 – American civil rights movement: The Orangeburg massacre: An attack on black students from South Carolina State University who are protesting racial segregation at the town's only bowling alley, leaves three or four dead in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

– In 1978 on this day, Leon Spinks defeated Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight title.

– In 1986 on this day, Oprah became the first black woman to host a nationally syndicated talk show.

– In 1990 on this day, former CBS commentator Andy Rooney was suspended for racist comments about African Americans. Here was his quote: “I’ve believed all along that most people are born with equal intelligence, but blacks have watered down their genes because the less intelligent ones are the ones that have the children. They drop out of school early, do drugs, and get pregnant.”

Also on this day in history…

1922 – United States President Warren G. Harding introduces the first radio set in the White House.

1946 – The first portion of the Revised Standard Version of the Bible, the first serious challenge to the popularity of the Authorized King James Version, is published.

1960 – Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom issues an Order-in-Council, stating that she and her family would be known as the House of Windsor, and that her descendants will take the name Mountbatten-Windsor.

1960 – The Hollywood Walk of Fame is established.[13]

1971 – The NASDAQ stock market index opens for the first time.

1978 – Proceedings of the United States Senate are broadcast on radio for the first time.

1993 – General Motors sues NBC after Dateline NBC allegedly rigs two crashes intended to demonstrate that some GM pickups can easily catch fire if hit in certain places. NBC settles the lawsuit the next day.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1819 – John Ruskin, English author, critic, and academic (d. 1900)[35]

1820 – William Tecumseh Sherman, American general (d. 1891)[36]

1828 – Jules Verne, French author, poet, and playwright (d. 1905)[39]

1850 – Kate Chopin, American author (d. 1904)

1878 – Martin Buber, Austrian-Israeli philosopher and academic (d. 1965)

1894 – King Vidor, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1899 – Lonnie Johnson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1970)

1918 – Freddie Blassie, American wrestler and manager (d. 2003)

1921 – Lana Turner, American actress (d. 1995)

1922 – Audrey Meadows, American actress and banker (d. 1996)[45]

1925 – Jack Lemmon, American actor (d. 2001)

1926 – Neal Cassady, American author and poet (d. 1968)

1930 – Alejandro Rey, Argentinian-American actor and director (d. 1987)

1931 – James Dean, American actor (d. 1955)

1932 – John Williams, American pianist, composer, and conductor

1937 – Harry Wu, Chinese human rights activist (d. 2016)

1940 – Ted Koppel, English-American journalist

1941 – Nick Nolte, American actor and producer

1941 – Tom Rush, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1942 – Robert Klein, American comedian, actor, and singer

1944 – Sebastião Salgado, Brazilian photographer and journalist

1949 – Brooke Adams, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1953 – Mary Steenburgen, American actress

1955 – John Grisham, American lawyer and author

1960 – Benigno Aquino III, Filipino politician, 15th President of the Philippines (d. 2021)

1968 – Gary Coleman, American actor (d. 2010)[53]

1974 – Seth Green, American actor, voice artist, comedian, producer, writer, and director

1984 – Cecily Strong, American actress