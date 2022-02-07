Almanac - Monday 2/7/22

Today is Monday, the 7th of February, 2022

February 7 is the 38th day of the year

327 days remain until the end of the year

40 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:07:47 am

and sunset will be at 5:41:16 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24:31 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:07 am at 5.57 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:03 am at 1.37 feet

The next high tide will be at 4:04 pm at 3.81 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:20 pm at 2.20 feet

The Moon is currently 40.0% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

It will be the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 8th of February of 2022 at 5:50 am

Today is…

"e" Day

Ballet Day

National Fettuccine Alfredo Day

National Periodic Table Day

Rose Day

Send a Card to a Friend Day

Wave All Your Fingers at Your Neighbors Day

On this day in Black History…

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (United States)

-On this day in 1872, Alcorn A&M College was opened.

On Feb. 7, 1926, Carter G. Woodson, initiated the first celebration of Negro History Week which led to Black History Month, to extend and deepen the study and scholarship on African American history, all year long. 1974 – Grenada gains independence from the United Kingdom.

1991 – Haiti's first democratically elected president, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, is sworn in.

2013 – The U.S. state of Mississippi officially certifies the Thirteenth Amendment, becoming the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was formally ratified by Mississippi in 1995.

Black History birthdays today include…

1887 – Eubie Blake, American pianist and composer (d. 1983)

Adams, Jr., Oscar (1925–1997) – Birthday

Oscar William Adams, Jr. was the first African-American Alabama Supreme Court justice and the first African American elected to statewide office in Alabama.

-On this day in 1967, actor and comedian Comedian Chris Rock was born on this day

Also on this day in history…

1497 – In Florence, Italy, supporters of Girolamo Savonarola burn cosmetics, art, and books, in a "Bonfire of the vanities".

1894 – The Cripple Creek miner's strike, led by the Western Federation of Miners, begins in Cripple Creek, Colorado, United States.

1898 – Dreyfus affair: Émile Zola is brought to trial for libel for publishing J'Accuse…!

1900 – A Chinese immigrant in San Francisco falls ill to bubonic plague in the first plague epidemic in the continental United States.

1940 – The second full-length animated Walt Disney film, Pinocchio, premieres.

1962 – The United States bans all Cuban imports and exports.

1979 – Pluto moves inside Neptune's orbit for the first time since either was discovered.

1986 – Twenty-eight years of one-family rule end in Haiti, when President Jean-Claude Duvalier flees the Caribbean nation.

1990 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union: The Central Committee of the Soviet Communist Party agrees to give up its monopoly on power.

1992 – The Maastricht Treaty is signed, leading to the creation of the European Union.

2014 – Scientists announce that the Happisburgh footprints in Norfolk, England, date back to more than 800,000 years ago, making them the oldest known hominid footprints outside Africa.

1804 – John Deere, American blacksmith and businessman, founded Deere & Company (d. 1886)

1812 – Charles Dickens, English novelist and critic (d. 1870)

1867 – Laura Ingalls Wilder, American author (d. 1957)

1885 – Sinclair Lewis, American novelist, short-story writer, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1951)

1906 – Puyi, Chinese emperor (d. 1967)

1908 – Buster Crabbe, American swimmer and actor (d. 1983)

1920 – Oscar Brand, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and author (d. 2016)

1932 – Gay Talese, American journalist and memoirist

1934 – King Curtis, American saxophonist and producer (d. 1971)

1934 – Earl King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2003)

1943 – Eric Foner, American historian, author, and academic

1962 – Garth Brooks, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1978 – Ashton Kutcher, American model, actor, producer, and entrepreneur