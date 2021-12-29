Almanac - Wednesday 12/29/21

Today is Wednesday, the 29th of December, 2021

December 29 is the 363rd day of the year

two days remain until the end of the year.

80 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:24:46 am

and the sun sets at 5:00:16 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 12:12:31 pm.

The first low tide will be at 12:20 am

The first high tide will be at 6:20 am at 6.31 feet

The next low tide at 1:21 pm at 0.22 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:52 pm at 4.26 feet.

The Moon is currently 24.3 % visible

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 2nd of January of 2022 at 10:33 am

Today is…

National Pepper Pot Day

Still Need to Do Day

Tick Tock Day

The fifth day of Christmas You’re supposed to give your True Love Five Golden Rings

Today is also… Constitution Day in Ireland

Independence Day in Mongolia

The fourth day of Kwanzaa

Today’s principle is Ujamaa, Cooperative economics ...

On this day in history…

875 – Charles the Bald, King of the Franks, is crowned as Holy Roman Emperor Charles II.

1607 – Indian princess Pocahantas saves captain John Smith from murder.

1845 – The United States annexes the Republic of Texas.

1890 – Wounded Knee Massacre on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, 300 Lakota are killed by the United States 7th Cavalry Regiment.

1911 – Mongolia gains independence from the Qing dynasty, enthroning 8th Jebtsundamba Khutughtu as Khagan of Mongolia.

1911 – Sun Yat-sen becomes the provisional President of the Republic of China; he formally takes office on January 1, 1912.

1916 – A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, the first novel by James Joyce, is first published as a book by American publishing house B. W. Huebschis after its serialization in The Egoist (1914–15).

1937 – The Irish Free State is replaced by a new state called Ireland with the adoption of a new constitution.

1949 – KC2XAK of Bridgeport, Connecticut becomes the first Ultra high frequency (UHF) television station to operate a daily schedule.

1989 – Czech writer, philosopher and dissident Václav Havel is elected the first post-communist President of Czechoslovakia.

1996 – Guatemala and leaders of Guatemalan National Revolutionary Unity sign a peace accord ending a 36-year civil war.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1721 – Madame de Pompadour, mistress of King Louis XV (d. 1764)

1800 – Charles Goodyear, American chemist and engineer (d. 1860)

1808 – Andrew Johnson, American general and politician, 17th President of the United States (d. 1875)

1816 – Carl Ludwig, German physician and physiologist (d. 1895)

1876 – Pablo Casals, Catalan cellist and conductor (d. 1973)

1896 – David Alfaro Siqueiros, Mexican painter (d. 1974)

1911 – Klaus Fuchs, German physicist and spy (d. 1988)

1914 – Billy Tipton, American pianist and saxophonist (d. 1989)

1917 – Tom Bradley, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician, 38th Mayor of Los Angeles (d. 1998)

1923 – Cheikh Anta Diop, Senegalese historian, anthropologist, and physicist (d. 1986)

1936 – Mary Tyler Moore, American actress and producer (d. 2017)

1938 – Jon Voight, American actor and producer

1943 – Molly Bang, American author and illustrator

1943 – Rick Danko, Canadian singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (d. 1999)

1946 – Marianne Faithfull, English singer-songwriter and actress

1947 – Ted Danson, American actor and producer

1959 – Paula Poundstone, American comedian and author

1972 – Jude Law, English actor