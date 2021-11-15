Almanac - Monday 11/15/2021
Today is Monday, the 15th of November, 2021
November 15 is the 319th day of the year
46 days remain until the end of the year
36 days until Winter
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:50:43 am
and sunset will be at 4:57:41 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 6 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 11:54:12 am.
The first low tide was at 1:32 am at 0.96 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:05 am at 5.94 feet
The next low tide at 2:34 pm at 0.79 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8.34 pm at 4.71 feet
The Moon is currently 86.9% visible
a Waxing Gibbous
Full Moon in 4 days on Friday the 19th of November of 2021 at 12:58 am
also a Partial Lunar Eclipse
Today is…
American Enterprise Day
America Recycles Day
Day of the Imprisoned Writer
George Spelvin Day
I Love to Write Day
Little Red Wagon Day
National Bundt Day
National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day
National Philanthropy Day
National Raisin Bran Cereal Day
National Spicy Hermit Cookie Day
Pack Your Mom's Lunch Day
Steve Irwin Day
Today is also…
Day of the German-speaking Community of Belgium
Day of the Revolution in Mexico
Independence Day, unilaterally declared in 1988 in Palestine
King's Feast in Belgium
National Tree Planting Day in Sri Lanka
Peace Day in Ivory Coast
Republic Proclamation Day in Brazil
Shichi-Go-San in Japan
The beginning of Winter Lent in the Eastern Orthodox church
On this day in history…
1914 – Harry Turner becomes the first player to die from game-related injuries in the "Ohio League", the direct predecessor to the National Football League.
1920 – First assembly of the League of Nations is held in Geneva, Switzerland.
1926 – The NBC radio network opens with 24 stations.
1969 – Vietnam War: In Washington, D.C., 250,000-500,000 protesters staged a peaceful demonstration against the war, including a symbolic "March Against Death".
1971 – Intel releases the world's first commercial single-chip microprocessor, the 4004.
1976 – René Lévesque and the Parti Québécois take power to become the first Quebec government of the 20th century clearly in favor of independence.
2006 – Al Jazeera English launches worldwide.
2012 – Xi Jinping becomes General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and a new seven-member Politburo Standing Committee is inaugurated.
2013 – Sony releases the PlayStation 4 (PS4) game console.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1882 – Felix Frankfurter, Austrian-American lawyer and jurist (d. 1965)
1887 – Marianne Moore, American poet, critic, and translator (d. 1972)
1887 – Georgia O'Keeffe, American painter and educator (d. 1986)
1891 – W. Averell Harriman, American businessman and politician, 11th United States Secretary of Commerce (d. 1986)
1891 – Erwin Rommel, German field marshal (d. 1944)
1905 – Mantovani, Italian conductor and composer (d. 1980)
1906 – Curtis LeMay, American general and politician (d. 1990)
1916 – Bill Melendez, Mexican-American voice actor, animator, director, and producer (d. 2008)
1919 – Joseph Wapner, American lieutenant and judge (d. 2017)
1925 – Howard Baker, American lawyer, politician, and diplomat, 12th White House Chief of Staff (d. 2014)
1928 – Seldon Powell, American saxophonist and flute player (d. 1997)
1929 – Ed Asner, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 2021)
1930 – J. G. Ballard, English novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 2009)
1932 – Petula Clark, English singer-songwriter and actress
1932 – Clyde McPhatter, American singer (d. 1972)
1933 – Theodore Roszak, American scholar and author (d. 2011)
1937 – Little Willie John, American singer-songwriter (d. 1968)
1939 – Yaphet Kotto, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2021)
1940 – Sam Waterston, American actor
1941 – Rick Kemp, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer
1941 – Daniel Pinkwater, American author and illustrator
1942 – Daniel Barenboim, Argentinian-Israeli pianist and conductor
1947 – Bill Richardson, American politician and diplomat, 21st United States Ambassador to the United Nations
1967 – E-40, American rapper and actor
1968 – Ol' Dirty Bastard, American rapper and producer (d. 2004)