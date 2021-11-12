Almanac - Friday 11/12/2021
Today is Friday, the 12th of November, 2021
November 12 is the 316th day of the year
49 days remain until the end of the year.
39 days until winter begins
The sun rises at 6:47:31 am
and sunset will be at 4:59:51 pm.
Today we will have 10 hours and 12 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 11:53:41 am.
The first high tide will be at 6:09 am at 5.36 feet
We’ll have a low tide at 11:56 am at 2.53 feet
The next high tide at 5:10 pm at 4.92 feet
and the final low tide of the day at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:56 pm at 0.27 feet
The Moon is currently 60.7% visible
We had the first quarter moon yesterday
The moon is now a Waxing Gibbous
We’ll have a Full Moon in 7 days on Friday the 19th of November of 2021 at 12:58 am
We’ll also have a Partial Lunar Eclipse on that day
Today is…
Chicken Soup for the Soul Day
Elizabeth Cady Stanton Day
Fancy Rat & Mouse Day
Happy Hour Day
National French Dip Day
National Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day
World Pneumonia Day
Today is also.
Birth of Sun Yat-Sen, also Doctors' Day and Cultural Renaissance Day. (Republic of China)
Constitution Day (Azerbaijan)
Father's Day (Indonesia)
National Health Day (Indonesia)
National Youth Day (East Timor)
World Pneumonia Day
On this day in history…
1892 – Pudge Heffelfinger becomes the first professional American football player on record, participating in his first paid game for the Allegheny Athletic Association.
1927 – Leon Trotsky is expelled from the Soviet Communist Party, leaving Joseph Stalin in undisputed control of the Soviet Union.
1936 – In California, the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge opens to traffic.
1954 – Ellis Island ceased operations.
1958 – A team of rock climbers led by Warren Harding completes the first ascent of The Nose on El Capitan in Yosemite Valley.
1969 – Vietnam War: Independent investigative journalist Seymour Hersh breaks the story of the My Lai Massacre.
1970 – The Oregon Highway Division attempts to destroy a rotting beached sperm whale with explosives, leading to the now infamous "exploding whale" incident.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1815 – Elizabeth Cady Stanton, American activist (d. 1902)[15]
1817 – Bahá'u'lláh, Persian spiritual leader, founded the Baháʼí Faith (d. 1892)
1833 – Alexander Borodin, Russian composer and chemist (d. 1887)
1840 – Auguste Rodin, French sculptor and illustrator, created The Thinker (d. 1917)
1866 – Sun Yat-sen, Chinese physician and politician, 1st President of the Republic of China (d. 1925)
1911 – Buck Clayton, American trumpet player and academic (d. 1991)
1929 – Grace Kelly, American actress, later Princess Grace of Monaco (d. 1982)
1934 – Charles Manson, American cult leader (d. 2017)
1944 – Booker T. Jones, American pianist, saxophonist, songwriter, and producer
1945 – Neil Young, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1953 – Baaba Maal, Senegalese singer-songwriter and guitarist
1962 – Naomi Wolf, American author and activist
1964 – Vic Chesnutt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2009)
1968 – Sammy Sosa, Dominican-American baseball player
1970 – Tonya Harding, American figure skater
1980 – Ryan Gosling, Canadian actor, producer and singer