Almanac - Wednesday 10/13/2021
Today is Wednesday, the 13th of October of 2021,
October 13 is the 286th day of the year
79 days remain until the end of the year
69 days until winter begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:16:54 am
and sunset will be at 6:33:36 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 16 minutes of daylight today.
The solar transit will be at 12:55:15 pm.
The first high tide will be at 6:47 am at 4.85 feet
The only low tide of the day will be at 11:41 am at 3.34 feet
and the last high tide Ocean Beach will be at 5:07 pm at 5.66 feet
The Moon is currently 55.9 % visible
It was the first quarter moon yesterday
It's now a waxing gibbous
We'll have a full moon next week on the 20th
Today is…
Emergency Nurses Day
English Language Day
Good Samaritan Day
International Day for Disaster Reduction
International Day for Failure
International Plain Language Day
International Suit Up Day
International Top Spinning Day
Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day
National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work and School Day
National Fossil Day
National M&M Day
National No Bra Day
National Pet Obesity Awareness Day
National Stop Bullying Day
National Take your Parents to Lunch Day
National Train Your Brain Day
National Yorkshire Pudding Day
Silly Sayings Day
Stop America's Violence Everywhere Today
The US Navy's Birthday
Treat Yo' Self Day
Today is also…
Azerbaijani Railway Day (Azerbaijan)
Doi taikomatsuri October 13–15 in Shikokuchūō, Ehime, Japan
International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction
Paramedics' Day in Poland
Rwagasore Day in Burundi
On this day in history….
1843 – In New York City, B'nai B'rith, the oldest Jewish service organization in the world, is founded.
1903 – The Boston Red Sox win the first modern World Series, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth game.
1908 – Margaret Travers Symons bursts into the UK parliament and becomes the first woman to speak there.
1983 – Ameritech Mobile Communications launches the first US cellular network in Chicago.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1909 – Herblock, American author and illustrator (d. 2001)
1909 – Art Tatum, American jazz pianist (d. 1956)
1921 – Yves Montand, Italian-French actor and singer (d. 1991)
1925 – Lenny Bruce, American comedian and actor (d. 1966)
1925 – Margaret Thatcher, English chemist and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 2013)[14]
1927 – Lee Konitz, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2020)
1934 – Nana Mouskouri, Greek singer and politician
1940 – Pharoah Sanders, American saxophonist and bandleader
1941 – Paul Simon, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1946 – Lacy J. Dalton, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Sammy Hagar, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1948 – Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Pakistani musician (d. 1997)
1950 – Mollie Katzen, American chef and author
1950 – Simon Nicol, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1959 – Marie Osmond, American singer, actress, and television spokesperson
1962 – Jerry Rice, American football player and sportscaster
1969 – Nancy Kerrigan, American figure skater and actress
1971 – Billy Bush, American television journalist and radio host
1989 – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, American politicia