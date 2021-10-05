Almanac - Tuesday 10/5/21
Today is Tuesday, the 5th of October, 2021
October 5 is the 278th day of the year
87 days remain until the end of the year.
77 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:09:31 am
and sunset will be at 6:45:10 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 35 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:57:20 pm.
The first low tide will be at 4:24 am at 0.24 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:52 am at 5.73 feet
The next low tide at 4:47 pm at 0.91 feet
and the last high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:54 pm at 5.80 feet
The Moon is currently 1.4% visible
A Waning Crescent
We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow morning at 4:05 am
Today is…
Chic Spy Day
Do Something Nice Day
Global James Bond Day
National Apple Betty Day
National Fruit at Work Day
National Get Funky Day
National Kiss a Wrestler Day
National Storytelling Day
World Teachers' Day
Today is also…
World Space Week (October 4–10)
Armed Forces Day in Indonesia
Constitution Day in Vanuatu
Engineer's Day in Bolivia
International Day of No Prostitution
Republic Day in Portugal
On this day in history…
1789 – French Revolution: The Women's March on Versailles effectively terminates royal authority.
1921 – The World Series is the first to be broadcast on radio.
1936 – The Jarrow March sets off for London.
1945 – A six-month strike by Hollywood set decorators turns into a bloody riot at the gates of the Warner Brothers studio.
1947 – President Truman makes the first televised Oval Office address.
1962 – The first of the James Bond film series, based on the novels by Ian Fleming, Dr. No, is released in Britain.
1966 – A reactor at the Enrico Fermi Nuclear Generating Station near Detroit suffers a partial meltdown.
1970 – The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) is founded.
1982 – Tylenol products are recalled after bottles in Chicago laced with cyanide cause seven deaths.
1986 – Mordechai Vanunu's story in The Sunday Times reveals Israel's secret nuclear weapons.
1988 – A Chilean opposition coalition defeats Augusto Pinochet in his re-election attempt.
2000 – Mass demonstrations in Serbia force the resignation of Slobodan Milošević.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1829 – Chester A. Arthur, American general, lawyer, and politician, 21st President of the United States (d. 1886)
1864 – Louis Lumière, French director and producer (d. 1948)
1902 – Larry Fine, American comedian (d. 1975)
1902 – Ray Kroc, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1984)
1922 – Bil Keane, American soldier and cartoonist (d. 2011)
1923 – Philip Berrigan, American priest and activist (d. 2002)
1924 – Bill Dana, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2017)
1928 – Louise Fitzhugh, American author and illustrator (d. 1974)
1936 – Václav Havel, Czech poet, playwright, and politician, 1st President of the Czech Republic (d. 2011)
1938 – Teresa Heinz, Mozambican-American businesswoman and philanthropist
1941 – Roy Book Binder, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1952 – Clive Barker, English author, director, producer, and screenwriter
1952 – Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer and Prime Minister
1957 – Bernie Mac, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2008)
1958 – Neil deGrasse Tyson, American astrophysicist, cosmologist, and author
1959 – Maya Lin, American architect and sculptor, designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Civil Rights Memorial
1959 – Kelly Joe Phelps, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1975 – Kate Winslet, English actress