DUI Reform Push / California's Billionaire Tax Proposal / Bohemian Women of San Francisco

California lawmakers from both parties have introduced a package of DUI bills to increase penalties for repeat offenders and strengthen enforcement. We’ll look at where California’s current system falls short and what the proposed changes could mean for public safety with Lauren Hepler of CalMatters, co-author of the “License to Kill” series.

Then, a proposed one-time wealth tax on California’s billionaires is fueling debate in Sacramento and Silicon Vally. Supporters say it could raise billions for health care; critics warn of economic consequences. We’ll break down how the tax would work and the questions it raises with UC Berkeley law professor Brian Galle and San Francisco Chronicle data reporter Christian Leonard.

And to kick off Women’s History Month, we’ll explore San Francisco’s bohemian past and the unconventional women who shaped the city’s identity, with Cathie Staley.

