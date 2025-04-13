© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State of the Bay
State of the Bay

Lurie's First 100 Days: A Media Roundtable Hosted by Manny Yekutiel / Plus, Traveling the World on $75 a Day

Published April 13, 2025 at 5:39 PM PDT

Guest host Manny Yekutiel sits down with San Francisco reporters Joe Eskenazi of Mission Local and JD Morris of the San Francisco Chronicle , Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez of the SF Standard to discuss San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s first 100 days. How is he doing? How is the city doing? This media roundtable will take stock of his brief tenure as Mayor AND take your questions.

And…Producer Anne Harper will talk to travel blogger Matt Kepnes, who will spill secrets from his new book How to Travel the World on $75 a Day.

Host: Manny Yekutiel, Founder of Manny's
Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Anne Harper

Tags
State of the Bay Welcome to Manny'sPolitics & Government