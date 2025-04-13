Lurie's First 100 Days: A Media Roundtable Hosted by Manny Yekutiel / Plus, Traveling the World on $75 a Day

Guest host Manny Yekutiel sits down with San Francisco reporters Joe Eskenazi of Mission Local and JD Morris of the San Francisco Chronicle , Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez of the SF Standard to discuss San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s first 100 days. How is he doing? How is the city doing? This media roundtable will take stock of his brief tenure as Mayor AND take your questions.

And…Producer Anne Harper will talk to travel blogger Matt Kepnes, who will spill secrets from his new book How to Travel the World on $75 a Day.

Host: Manny Yekutiel, Founder of Manny's

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Anne Harper