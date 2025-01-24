© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News
State of the Bay

Bay Area's Shrinking Theatre Scene/ Sheng Thao's Indictment/Author Betty Shamieh

By Gillian Emblad
Published January 24, 2025 at 9:23 AM PST
Palo Alto Players
Joyce Goldschmid
/
Palo Alto Players
Palo Alto Players

State of the Bay addresses the dwindling theatre scene, unpacks the Sheng Thao indictment, and explores Betty Shamieh's new novel Too Soon.

Bay Area Theaters are closing left and right. Funding and ticket sales are down. What is going on and what does this mean for our cultural landscape? We'll discuss this and more with Clive Worsley, former Executive Director of the late Cal Shakes and Margo Hall, Artistic Director of the Lorraine Hansberry Theatre.

And Darwin Bondgraham of the Oaklandside helps us make sense of ex-mayor Sheng Thao's indictment.

Plus, Local playwright Betty Shamieh discusses her debut novel about the lives and struggles of three generations of Palestinian-American women. You can hear Betty at Kepler's Books in Menlo Park on 1/28/25 or Barnes & Noble in Burlingame on 1/29/25.

Host: Fred Pitts
Anne Harper

Producers: Gillian Emblad
Chris Nooney

Gillian Emblad
