The recall election of Alameda DA, Pamela Price

These interviews aired on the October 29, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price faces a recall election next week, less than two years after taking office. The former civil rights attorney was elected in 2022, and almost immediately, Price became the focus of a series of controversies.

Now, she has been accused of attempting to extort a 25 thousand dollar contribution from Mario Juarez, an East Bay businessman. To further complicate this narrative, Juarez is a key figure in an ongoing federal probe into government corruption in Oakland which involved an FBI raid of Mayor Sheng Thao's home.

For more on the controversy involving Alameda County's embattled DA, KALW's news editor Sunni Khalid spoke to Nathan Gartrell, a reporter for the East Bay Times.

After speaking with Nate, Sunni spoke with Price about the recall campaign to unseat her.

