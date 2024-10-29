© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

The recall election of Alameda DA, Pamela Price

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price

These interviews aired on the October 29, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price faces a recall election next week, less than two years after taking office. The former civil rights attorney was elected in 2022, and almost immediately, Price became the focus of a series of controversies.

Now, she has been accused of attempting to extort a 25 thousand dollar contribution from Mario Juarez, an East Bay businessman. To further complicate this narrative, Juarez is a key figure in an ongoing federal probe into government corruption in Oakland which involved an FBI raid of Mayor Sheng Thao's home.

For more on the controversy involving Alameda County's embattled DA, KALW's news editor Sunni Khalid spoke to Nathan Gartrell, a reporter for the East Bay Times.

After speaking with Nate, Sunni spoke with Price about the recall campaign to unseat her.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
