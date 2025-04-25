Almanac - Friday April 25, 2025

Today is Friday, the 25th of April of 2025,

April 25 is the 115th day of the year

250 days remain until the end of the year.

56 days until Summer

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:20:21 am

and sunset will be at 7:56:01 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:11 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 57.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 3:31 am at 0.44 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:38 am at 5.01 feet

The next low tide at 3:28 pm at 0.61 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:49 pm at 6.02 feet

The Moon is currently 8% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

And we’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 27th of April of 2025 at 12:31 pm

Today is….

Arbor Day

National Hug A Plumber Day

Childcare Professionals Day

DNA Day

East Meets West Day

Hairstylists Appreciation Day

Holocaust Remembrance Day Also known as Yom HaShoah

International Financial Independence Awareness Day

National Crayola Day

National Hairball Awareness Day

National Historic Marker Day

National Mani-Pedi Day

National Steak Day in the UK

National Telephone Day

National Zucchini Bread Day

Parental Alienation Awareness Day

Red Hat Society Day

World Penguin Day

Today is also….

Anzac Day in Australia, New Zealand, and Tonga

Freedom Day in Portugal

Liberation Day in Italy

Military Foundation Day in North Korea

World Malaria Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1599 – Oliver Cromwell, English general and politician, Lord Protector of Great Britain (d. 1658)

1874 – Guglielmo Marconi, Italian businessman and inventor, developed Marconi's law, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1937)

1908 – Edward R. Murrow, American journalist (d. 1965)

1912 – Earl Bostic, American saxophonist (d. 1965)

1917 – Ella Fitzgerald, American singer (d. 1996)

1923 – Albert King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1992)

1932 – Meadowlark Lemon, African-American basketball player and minister (d. 2015)

1933 – Jerry Leiber, American songwriter and producer (d. 2011)

1940 – Al Pacino, American actor and director

1945 – Björn Ulvaeus, Swedish singer-songwriter and producer

1946 – Talia Shire, American actress

1958 – Misha Glenny, British journalist

1961 – Dinesh D'Souza, Indian-American journalist and author

1964 – Hank Azaria, American actor, voice artist, comedian and producer

1969 – Renée Zellweger, American actress and producer

….and on this day in history…..

1792 – "La Marseillaise" (the French national anthem) is composed by Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle.

1859 – British and French engineers break ground for the Suez Canal.

1901 – New York becomes the first U.S. state to require automobile license plates.

1916 – Anzac Day is commemorated for the first time on the first anniversary of the landing at ANZAC Cove.

1944 – The United Negro College Fund is incorporated.

1945 – United Nations Conference on International Organization: Founding negotiations for the United Nations begin in San Francisco.

1953 – Francis Crick and James Watson publish "Molecular Structure of Nucleic Acids: A Structure for Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid" describing the double helix structure of DNA.

1954 – The first practical solar cell is publicly demonstrated by Bell Telephone Laboratories.

1959 – The Saint Lawrence Seaway, linking the North American Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean, officially opens to shipping.

1961 – Robert Noyce is granted a patent for an integrated circuit.

1974 – Carnation Revolution: A leftist military coup in Portugal overthrows the authoritarian-conservative Estado Novo regime.

1983 – Cold War: American schoolgirl Samantha Smith is invited to visit the Soviet Union by its leader Yuri Andropov after he read her letter in which she expressed fears about nuclear war.

1983 – Pioneer 10 travels beyond Pluto's orbit.

1990 – Violeta Chamorro takes office as the President of Nicaragua, the first woman to hold the position.

2004 – The March for Women's Lives brings over 1 million protesters, mostly pro-choice, to Washington D.C. to protest the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003, and other restrictions on abortion.

2014 – The Flint water crisis begins when officials at Flint, Michigan switch the city's water supply to the Flint River, leading to lead and bacteria contamination