Almanac - Friday April 25, 2025
Today is Friday, the 25th of April of 2025,
April 25 is the 115th day of the year
250 days remain until the end of the year.
56 days until Summer
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:20:21 am
and sunset will be at 7:56:01 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 35 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:08:11 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 57.7°F.
The first low tide will be at 3:31 am at 0.44 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:38 am at 5.01 feet
The next low tide at 3:28 pm at 0.61 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:49 pm at 6.02 feet
The Moon is currently 8% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
And we’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 27th of April of 2025 at 12:31 pm
Today is….
Holocaust Remembrance Day Also known as Yom HaShoah
International Financial Independence Awareness Day
National Hairball Awareness Day
Parental Alienation Awareness Day
Today is also….
Anzac Day in Australia, New Zealand, and Tonga
Military Foundation Day in North Korea
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1599 – Oliver Cromwell, English general and politician, Lord Protector of Great Britain (d. 1658)
1874 – Guglielmo Marconi, Italian businessman and inventor, developed Marconi's law, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1937)
1908 – Edward R. Murrow, American journalist (d. 1965)
1912 – Earl Bostic, American saxophonist (d. 1965)
1917 – Ella Fitzgerald, American singer (d. 1996)
1923 – Albert King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1992)
1932 – Meadowlark Lemon, African-American basketball player and minister (d. 2015)
1933 – Jerry Leiber, American songwriter and producer (d. 2011)
1940 – Al Pacino, American actor and director
1945 – Björn Ulvaeus, Swedish singer-songwriter and producer
1946 – Talia Shire, American actress
1958 – Misha Glenny, British journalist
1961 – Dinesh D'Souza, Indian-American journalist and author
1964 – Hank Azaria, American actor, voice artist, comedian and producer
1969 – Renée Zellweger, American actress and producer
….and on this day in history…..
1792 – "La Marseillaise" (the French national anthem) is composed by Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle.
1859 – British and French engineers break ground for the Suez Canal.
1901 – New York becomes the first U.S. state to require automobile license plates.
1916 – Anzac Day is commemorated for the first time on the first anniversary of the landing at ANZAC Cove.
1944 – The United Negro College Fund is incorporated.
1945 – United Nations Conference on International Organization: Founding negotiations for the United Nations begin in San Francisco.
1953 – Francis Crick and James Watson publish "Molecular Structure of Nucleic Acids: A Structure for Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid" describing the double helix structure of DNA.
1954 – The first practical solar cell is publicly demonstrated by Bell Telephone Laboratories.
1959 – The Saint Lawrence Seaway, linking the North American Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean, officially opens to shipping.
1961 – Robert Noyce is granted a patent for an integrated circuit.
1974 – Carnation Revolution: A leftist military coup in Portugal overthrows the authoritarian-conservative Estado Novo regime.
1983 – Cold War: American schoolgirl Samantha Smith is invited to visit the Soviet Union by its leader Yuri Andropov after he read her letter in which she expressed fears about nuclear war.
1983 – Pioneer 10 travels beyond Pluto's orbit.
1990 – Violeta Chamorro takes office as the President of Nicaragua, the first woman to hold the position.
2004 – The March for Women's Lives brings over 1 million protesters, mostly pro-choice, to Washington D.C. to protest the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003, and other restrictions on abortion.
2014 – The Flint water crisis begins when officials at Flint, Michigan switch the city's water supply to the Flint River, leading to lead and bacteria contamination