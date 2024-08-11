Oakland Arena Sale / Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne / Comedian Don Reed

San Francisco Chronicle sports columnist, Scott Ostler, joins us to share the inside scoop on the sale of the Oakland arena and coliseum to AASEG, a Black led, hometown group promising revitalization.

School closures? Another year of a budget deficit? Teacher vacancies? San Francisco Unified Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne join us to talk about the state of our schools and what students can expect this school year.

Local comedian Don Reed talks about his new show, Redwood Nights: Storytelling under the Stars.

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Katie Colley, Gilliam Embled