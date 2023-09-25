CA Sues Big Oil / Responding to our Climate Emergency / The Climate Movement Needs More Hip Hop
CA Attorney General Bonta discusses California's lawsuit against big oil, we examine responses to our climate emergency, and we hear why the climate movement needs more hip hop.
State of the Bay talks with Attorney General Rob Bonta about California's lawsuit against big oil.
Then, many Bay Area cities have formally declared a climate emergency, but what does this mean, and what SHOULD it mean? We’ll discuss what tradeoffs and changes may be needed to address climate change in the Bay Area.
Guests: Daniel Kammen of UC Berkeley and Laura Feinstein of SPUR
And finally, we sit down with local educator, organizer, artist and activist, Khafre Jay to learn why he thinks the climate movement needs more Hip Hop.
Host: Ethan Elkind
Producer: Chris Nooney
Resources:
Cool Climate Network
Hip Hop for the People