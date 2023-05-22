Oakland Budget Proposal / California Reparations / Reclaiming the Locker Room
State of the Bay unpacks Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's budget proposal, digs into recommendations made by the California Reparations Task Force and uncovers the joys of locker rooms.
First, we'll talk with Sarah Ravani of the San Francisco Chronicle about Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's proposed budget.
Then, we’ll discuss recommendations made by the California Reparations Task Force on how the state might compensate descendants of African Americans who were enslaved in the U.S.
Guests:
Kamilah Moore, Chair of California's Reparations Task Force
Wendy Fry, CalMatters reporter covering poverty & inequality with the California Divide team
Tatishe Nteta, Provost Professor of Political Science at University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Finally, we'll chat with author Bonnie Tsui about her New York Times opinion piece on reclaiming the locker room as a place of community and acceptance.
Guest Host: Joe Eskenazi
Producers: Chris Nooney, Kendra Klang