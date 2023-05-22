Oakland Budget Proposal / California Reparations / Reclaiming the Locker Room

First, we'll talk with Sarah Ravani of the San Francisco Chronicle about Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's proposed budget.

Then, we’ll discuss recommendations made by the California Reparations Task Force on how the state might compensate descendants of African Americans who were enslaved in the U.S.

Guests:

Kamilah Moore, Chair of California's Reparations Task Force

Wendy Fry, CalMatters reporter covering poverty & inequality with the California Divide team

Tatishe Nteta, Provost Professor of Political Science at University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Finally, we'll chat with author Bonnie Tsui about her New York Times opinion piece on reclaiming the locker room as a place of community and acceptance.

Guest Host: Joe Eskenazi

Producers: Chris Nooney, Kendra Klang

