State of the Bay

Newsom's Gas Profits Penalty / Dr. Aric Prather on 'The Sleep Prescription' / Bay Area Holiday Events

Published December 12, 2022 at 6:41 AM PST
Aric Prather (c) Jennifer Longaway Photography.jpg
Jennifer Longaway Photography

FIRST: How does Governor Newsom plan to address “price gouging” by the oil industry?

PLUS: Dr. Aric Prather, author of the new book "The Sleep Prescription: Seven Days to Unlocking Your Best Rest,” shares his science-backed strategies to help us all get a better night’s sleep.

AND: We'll hear about fun and festive holiday events happening around the Bay Area.

GUESTS:
Sameea Kamal, California politics journalist, CalMatters

Dr. Aric A. Prather, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at UCSF; author, "The Sleep Prescription: Seven Days to Unlocking Your Best Rest

Anne Schrager, author, Datebook; calendar producer, San Francisco Chronicle

HOSTS: Ethan Elkind and Grace Won
PRODUCERS: Kendra Klang and Chris Nooney

