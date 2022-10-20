Prop 30/Adverse Childhood Experiences/Spacemoth's Maryam Qudus

On the next State of the Bay:

First: Proposition 30 taxes the uber wealthy to fund firefighting and electric vehicles. Why are Governor Newsom and the teachers unions against it? How will you vote?

Guest: Sammy Roth, staff writer for the LA times covering energy.

Second: Adverse Childhood Events (aka ACEs) have been linked to poor mental and physical health as adults. How can we mitigate these negative effects? What are recent studies showing? What policies are in place to save our children?

Guests:

Dr. Dayna Long, pediatrician, researcher and director of Community Health and Engagement at UCSF.

Dr. Nicole Bush, Associate Professor, Psychiatry UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences and clinical researcher.

Third: Maryam Qudus, also known as Spacemoth, discusses her debut album No Past No Future.

Guest: Maryam Qudus, producer, performer and composer.