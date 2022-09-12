© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_SOTB_2021_border_art.png
State of the Bay

Toxic Algae Bloom / SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne / Permaculture Farm EARTHseed

Published September 12, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne
SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne

On the next State of the Bay:

First: Did you know your wastewater helped feed a huge algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay? We’ll hear how that happened and learn about possible fixes.

Guest: Eileen White, Executive Officer for the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board

Second: We’ll sit down with San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne to discuss his plans to tackle the many challenges facing our city's public schools.

Guest: Dr. Matt Wayne, Superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District

Links:
Superintendent Listening and Learning Town Halls

Third: We’ll meet Pandora Thomas of EARTHseed, Sonoma County’s first Afro-Indigenous, Black-owned education center and permaculture farm

Guest: Pandora Thomas, environmental educator, permaculture designer and EARTHSEED founder

Host: Grace Won
Producers: Chris Nooney, Kendra Klang

Tags

State of the Bay SFUSDToxic Algaefarming
Chris Nooney
See stories by Chris Nooney