Can Oakland Hang On to the A's and "Mister Jiu's in Chinatown" Writer Tienlon Ho

A State of the Bay Special: Can Oakland keep the A’s? The team hopes to build a stadium on the waterfront...but some worry it would harm the maritime economy at the port of Oakland. And what would happen to the current coliseum site?

Plus Grace Won talks with Tienlon Ho about her new cookbook, Mr. Jiu’s in Chinatown.

Guests:

Dave Kaval, President of the Oakland A's

Mike Jacob, General Counsel for the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association

Ray Bobbitt, Founder of the African-American Sports Entertainment Group

With a prerecorded statement by Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan

Hosts: Grace Won, Ethan Elkind

Producer: Wendy Holcombe