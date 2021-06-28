© 2021
State of the Bay

Can Oakland Hang On to the A's and "Mister Jiu's in Chinatown" Writer Tienlon Ho

Published June 28, 2021 at 11:41 AM PDT
OAKLAND A'S_BALLPARK_WATER VIEW_IMAGE COURTESY OF BIG - BJARKE INGELS GROUP.jpg

A State of the Bay Special: Can Oakland keep the A’s? The team hopes to build a stadium on the waterfront...but some worry it would harm the maritime economy at the port of Oakland. And what would happen to the current coliseum site?

Plus Grace Won talks with Tienlon Ho about her new cookbook, Mr. Jiu’s in Chinatown.

Guests:

Dave Kaval, President of the Oakland A's
Mike Jacob, General Counsel for the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association
Ray Bobbitt, Founder of the African-American Sports Entertainment Group

With a prerecorded statement by Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan

Hosts: Grace Won, Ethan Elkind
Producer: Wendy Holcombe

