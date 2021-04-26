Race & Criminal Justice After the Chauvin Verdict, The California Drought and Travis Monson Walks San Francisco

State of the Bay digs deep into Bay Area culture, news, and politics. And we invite you to join the conversation.

This Week:

At the top of the hour, Ethan Elkind and Grace Won talk with Dr. Peter Gleick, co-founder of the Pacific Institute, about California's water woes.

Then we'll dive into a conversation about the Derek Chauvin verdict and and how that decision fits into the context of a criminal justice system that has long been plagued by racial bias.

And finally, Joseph Pace chats with Travis Monson about his quest to walk every street in San Francisco. You can see the map he used here:

https://travismonsonphotography.com/

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won

Producers: Chris Nooney, Wendy Holcombe

