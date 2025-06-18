© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights + Sounds

'Doodler' one-man show // 'Caregiving' documentary// 'La Bohème' opera

By Jeneé Darden
Published June 18, 2025 at 5:46 PM PDT
(L-R) John Fisher, Chris Durrance, Karen Chia-ling Ho
Collage created by Porfirio Rangel
(L-R) John Fisher, Chris Durrance, Karen Chia-ling Ho

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden,” where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, a one-man show about a serial killer murdering gay men in San Francisco in the 70's. Then a sneak peek into San Francisco Opera's “La Bohéme, " and a documentary about personal experiences and the political history of caregiving.

Today's show is about caring about people that are often overlooked.

Actor and playwright John Fisher
Scott Sidorsky
Actor and playwright John Fisher

John Fisher
During the mid-1970s, a serial killer terrorized San Francisco's queer community. He became known as "the Doodler" because he would seduce men at bars by sketching portraits of them. Then they'd go off somewhere to hook up, where he stabbed them to death. To this day, the Doodler remains on the loose. John Fisher wrote and stars in the one-man show "Doodler." The play is fictional but inspired by real events. John plays a young gay man who takes it upon himself to track the killer down after his lover is murdered. The show is currently running at the Marsh Theater in San Francisco until July 6.

"Caregiving" director and Senior Producer Chris Durrance
Photo Provided by Chris Durrance
"Caregiving" director and Senior Producer Chris Durrance

Chris Durrance
Caregiving is one of the most important acts of love you can give someone. Yet sometimes it can be tough. This Saturday, KALW is hosting "Caregiving for Caregivers." The day-long event features wellness activities, resources and discussions about caregiving.

Chris Durrance is the director and senior producer of the PBS documentary "Caregiving." Actor Bradley Cooper is an executive producer. The film tells stories of caregivers and gives historical context to why caregivers don't receive enough federal support. PBS and the "Caregiving" documentary partnered with KALW on this weekend's event.

Karen Chia-ling Ho as Mimi in Puccini's "La Bohème"
Cory Weaver
Karen Chia-ling Ho as Mimi in Puccini's "La Bohème"

La Bohème
The San Francisco Opera's production of "La Bohème" is wrapping up on June 21. It's about four roommates in Paris: a poet, a painter, a philosopher and a musician. The story begins around 1830 on Christmas Eve. That's the night when poet Rodolfo meets Mimi, a young neighbor who knocks on his door asking for a light for her candle. In the opera, they navigate their romance and Mimi's illness. Opera singer Karen Chia-ling Ho plays Mimi.

Things to Do This Weekend
FORMATION: Intergenerational Community Organizing Through the Arts

The Bronx Revolution and the Birth of Hip Hop

Tags
Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden