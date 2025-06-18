'Doodler' one-man show // 'Caregiving' documentary// 'La Bohème' opera

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden,” where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, a one-man show about a serial killer murdering gay men in San Francisco in the 70's. Then a sneak peek into San Francisco Opera's “La Bohéme, " and a documentary about personal experiences and the political history of caregiving.

Today's show is about caring about people that are often overlooked.

Scott Sidorsky Actor and playwright John Fisher

John Fisher

During the mid-1970s, a serial killer terrorized San Francisco's queer community. He became known as "the Doodler" because he would seduce men at bars by sketching portraits of them. Then they'd go off somewhere to hook up, where he stabbed them to death. To this day, the Doodler remains on the loose. John Fisher wrote and stars in the one-man show "Doodler." The play is fictional but inspired by real events. John plays a young gay man who takes it upon himself to track the killer down after his lover is murdered. The show is currently running at the Marsh Theater in San Francisco until July 6.

Photo Provided by Chris Durrance "Caregiving" director and Senior Producer Chris Durrance

Chris Durrance

Caregiving is one of the most important acts of love you can give someone. Yet sometimes it can be tough. This Saturday, KALW is hosting "Caregiving for Caregivers." The day-long event features wellness activities, resources and discussions about caregiving.

Chris Durrance is the director and senior producer of the PBS documentary "Caregiving." Actor Bradley Cooper is an executive producer. The film tells stories of caregivers and gives historical context to why caregivers don't receive enough federal support. PBS and the "Caregiving" documentary partnered with KALW on this weekend's event.

Cory Weaver Karen Chia-ling Ho as Mimi in Puccini's "La Bohème"

La Bohème

The San Francisco Opera's production of "La Bohème" is wrapping up on June 21. It's about four roommates in Paris: a poet, a painter, a philosopher and a musician. The story begins around 1830 on Christmas Eve. That's the night when poet Rodolfo meets Mimi, a young neighbor who knocks on his door asking for a light for her candle. In the opera, they navigate their romance and Mimi's illness. Opera singer Karen Chia-ling Ho plays Mimi.

Things to Do This Weekend

— FORMATION: Intergenerational Community Organizing Through the Arts

— The Bronx Revolution and the Birth of Hip Hop