Sights + Sounds Picks: Fred Pitts

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor and one of KALW’s State of the Bay hosts Fred Pitts. He is performing in the production “The Book of Will.” The play takes place a few years after William Shakespeare’s death. It’s about Shakespeare’s friends and colleagues’ determination to preserve his work. “The Book of Will” is currently running at the Barn Theater in Marin until June 8.

“ Sweat ”

Lucie Stern Theater

June 13-29

This Pulitzer Prize-winning play is about a group of friends who work together in a Pennsylvania factory. They spend a lot of time together drinking and gossiping. But friendship is put to the test when their employer starts laying off people, and workers go on strike.

“Creatively Shaded”

Three local Black artists created this podcast to talk about the theatre scene in the Bay Area. They discuss topics from a Black artist perspective. They also give recommendations of shows to check out.

The Magic Patio

San Francisco

The name was inspired when Magician Andrew Evans began hosting shows on his apartment patio in 2013. Now, the show has moved to an-indoor studio down the street from their original spot.

