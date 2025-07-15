KALW Almanac - Tuesday July 15, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 15th of July of 2025,

July 15 is the 196th day of the year

169 days remain until the end of the year.

69 days until Autumn falls

Sunrise at 6:00:22 am

and sunset will be at 8:30:56 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 30 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.7°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:51 am at 5.4 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:33 am at -0.11 feet

The next high tide at 3:29 pm at 5.51 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:17 pm at 2.16 feet

The Moon is currently 77.1% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 17th of July of 2025 at 5:38 pm

Today is....

Gummi Worm Day

I Love Horses Day

National Be a Dork Day

National Give Something Away Day

National Pet Fire Safety Day

National Respect Canada Day

National Tapioca Pudding Day

Orange Chicken Day

Saint Swithin's Day

Today is also....

EU Day for the Victims of the Global Climate Crisis (European Union, worldwide)

Festival of Santa Rosalia (Palermo, Sicily)

Statehood Day (Ukraine)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1606 – Rembrandt, Dutch painter and etcher (died 1669)

1796 – Thomas Bulfinch, American mythologist (died 1867)

1892 – Walter Benjamin, German philosopher and critic (died 1940)

1919 – Iris Murdoch, Anglo-Irish British novelist and philosopher (died 1999)

1925 – D. A. Pennebaker, American documentary filmmaker (died 2019)

1929 – Francis Bebey, Cameroonian-French guitarist (died 2001)

1930 – Jacques Derrida, Algerian-French philosopher and academic (died 2004)

1931 – Clive Cussler, American archaeologist and author (died 2020)

1933 – Guido Crepax, Italian author and illustrator (died 2003)

1944 – Millie Jackson, American singer-songwriter

1946 – Linda Ronstadt, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1950 – Arianna Huffington, Greek-American journalist and publisher

1951 – Gregory Isaacs, Jamaican-English singer-songwriter (died 2010)

1951 – Jesse Ventura, American wrestler, actor, and politician, 38th Governor of Minnesota

1953 – Jean-Bertrand Aristide, Haitian priest and politician, 49th President of Haiti

1953 – Alicia Bridges, American singer-songwriter

1956 – Joe Satriani, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Forest Whitaker, American actor

1963 – Brigitte Nielsen, Danish-Italian actress

....and on this day in history....

1799 – The Rosetta Stone is found in the Egyptian village of Rosetta by French Captain Pierre-François Bouchard during Napoleon's Egyptian Campaign.

1834 – The Spanish Inquisition is officially disbanded after nearly 356 years.

1838 – Ralph Waldo Emerson delivers the Divinity School Address at Harvard Divinity School, discounting Biblical miracles and declaring Jesus a great man, but not God. The Protestant community reacts with outrage.

1910 – In his book Clinical Psychiatry, Emil Kraepelin gives a name to Alzheimer's disease, naming it after his colleague Alois Alzheimer.

1916 – In Seattle, Washington, William Boeing and George Conrad Westervelt incorporate Pacific Aero Products (later renamed Boeing).

1955 – Eighteen Nobel laureates sign the Mainau Declaration against nuclear weapons, later co-signed by thirty-four others.

1975 – Space Race: Apollo–Soyuz Test Project features the dual launch of an Apollo spacecraft and a Soyuz spacecraft on the first Soviet-United States human-crewed flight. It was the last launch of both an Apollo spacecraft, and the Saturn family of rockets.

1979 – U.S. president Jimmy Carter gives his "malaise speech".

2003 – AOL Time Warner disbands Netscape. The Mozilla Foundation is established on the same day.

2006 – Twitter, later one of the largest social media platforms in the world, is launched.

2012 – South Korean rapper Psy releases his hit single Gangnam Style.