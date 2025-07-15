KALW Almanac - Tuesday July 15, 2025
Today is Tuesday, the 15th of July of 2025,
July 15 is the 196th day of the year
169 days remain until the end of the year.
69 days until Autumn falls
Sunrise at 6:00:22 am
and sunset will be at 8:30:56 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 30 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:15:39 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.7°F.
The first high tide will be at 1:51 am at 5.4 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:33 am at -0.11 feet
The next high tide at 3:29 pm at 5.51 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:17 pm at 2.16 feet
The Moon is currently 77.1% visible
It's a Waning Gibbous moon
We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 17th of July of 2025 at 5:38 pm
Today is....
Gummi Worm Day
I Love Horses Day
National Be a Dork Day
National Give Something Away Day
National Pet Fire Safety Day
National Respect Canada Day
National Tapioca Pudding Day
Orange Chicken Day
Saint Swithin's Day
Today is also....
EU Day for the Victims of the Global Climate Crisis (European Union, worldwide)
Festival of Santa Rosalia (Palermo, Sicily)
Statehood Day (Ukraine)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1606 – Rembrandt, Dutch painter and etcher (died 1669)
1796 – Thomas Bulfinch, American mythologist (died 1867)
1892 – Walter Benjamin, German philosopher and critic (died 1940)
1919 – Iris Murdoch, Anglo-Irish British novelist and philosopher (died 1999)
1925 – D. A. Pennebaker, American documentary filmmaker (died 2019)
1929 – Francis Bebey, Cameroonian-French guitarist (died 2001)
1930 – Jacques Derrida, Algerian-French philosopher and academic (died 2004)
1931 – Clive Cussler, American archaeologist and author (died 2020)
1933 – Guido Crepax, Italian author and illustrator (died 2003)
1944 – Millie Jackson, American singer-songwriter
1946 – Linda Ronstadt, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1950 – Arianna Huffington, Greek-American journalist and publisher
1951 – Gregory Isaacs, Jamaican-English singer-songwriter (died 2010)
1951 – Jesse Ventura, American wrestler, actor, and politician, 38th Governor of Minnesota
1953 – Jean-Bertrand Aristide, Haitian priest and politician, 49th President of Haiti
1953 – Alicia Bridges, American singer-songwriter
1956 – Joe Satriani, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1961 – Forest Whitaker, American actor
1963 – Brigitte Nielsen, Danish-Italian actress
....and on this day in history....
1799 – The Rosetta Stone is found in the Egyptian village of Rosetta by French Captain Pierre-François Bouchard during Napoleon's Egyptian Campaign.
1834 – The Spanish Inquisition is officially disbanded after nearly 356 years.
1838 – Ralph Waldo Emerson delivers the Divinity School Address at Harvard Divinity School, discounting Biblical miracles and declaring Jesus a great man, but not God. The Protestant community reacts with outrage.
1910 – In his book Clinical Psychiatry, Emil Kraepelin gives a name to Alzheimer's disease, naming it after his colleague Alois Alzheimer.
1916 – In Seattle, Washington, William Boeing and George Conrad Westervelt incorporate Pacific Aero Products (later renamed Boeing).
1955 – Eighteen Nobel laureates sign the Mainau Declaration against nuclear weapons, later co-signed by thirty-four others.
1975 – Space Race: Apollo–Soyuz Test Project features the dual launch of an Apollo spacecraft and a Soyuz spacecraft on the first Soviet-United States human-crewed flight. It was the last launch of both an Apollo spacecraft, and the Saturn family of rockets.
1979 – U.S. president Jimmy Carter gives his "malaise speech".
2003 – AOL Time Warner disbands Netscape. The Mozilla Foundation is established on the same day.
2006 – Twitter, later one of the largest social media platforms in the world, is launched.
2012 – South Korean rapper Psy releases his hit single Gangnam Style.