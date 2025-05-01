Sights + Sounds Picks: Tina D'Elia

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with playwright and actress Tina D’Elia. She created the one-woman comedy play “Overlooked Latinas.” She plays 12 characters. The play is about two lesbian producers launching a TV pilot about queer legendary Hollywood Latinx actors. Tina’s show is currently running at the Marsh Theatre Berkeley until May 10.

“ Gumiho ”

Theatre Rhinoceros

Currently playing until May 11

The play is about a queer Korean woman who just broke up with her longtime girlfriend. So she starts sleeping with a lot of women. After many hookups, she is forced to confront struggles within herself and her past. In East Asian mythology “gumiho” is a 9-tail shapeshifting fox that seduces humans. The production’s ensemble is made up of Asian queer women, nonbinary and trans characters.

International Queer Women of Color Film Festival

Presidio Theatre

June 13-15

The festival aims to combine film and activism to foster community. This year the theme is “Fierce Determination.” They’ll have 51 films that highlight how LBTQIA+ people of color persist and thrive through art and collective care. Also, this event is free.

“ Simple Mexican Pleasures ”

New Conservatory Theatre

Currently running until May 18

The protagonist Eric is heartbroken from a breakup, so he leaves town to ignore the pain. But while away, Eric is confronted by the spirits of his ancestors. After having conversations with them and spending time in Mexico City, Eric seeks a deeper connection to his identity and family.

Watch Tina’s comedy play “Overlooked Latinas” at the Marsh Theatre Berkeley until May 10.