Oakland to install speed cameras in ‘high-injury network’

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 20, 2025 at 11:07 AM PDT
A surveillance camera in San Francisco.
Eric Heath
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Oakland is set to install speed cameras at 18 high-risk locations around the city by the end of this year.

As part of a pilot program, city officials said 35 cameras will be installed at 18 locations selected by the Oakland Department of Transportation.

Those streets are in Oakland's "high-injury network," which is composed of eight percent of the city's streets that account for 60 percent of its severe and fatal collisions.

City Council member Rowena Brown said that as an Alameda County Transportation Commissioner, she worked to approve a two million dollar grant to help fund the project.

After the cameras are installed, there will be a 60-day warning period before any citations are issued.
