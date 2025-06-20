KALW Almanac - Friday June 20, 2025

Today is Friday, the 20th of June of 2025,

June 20 is the 171st day of the year

194 days remain until the end of the year.

Summer Solstice occurs today, Friday, June 20th, at 7:42 pm Pacific Daylight Time

Sunrise at 5:48:00 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:23 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.2°F

The first low tide was early this morning at 1:12 am at 0.91 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:11 am at 3.89 feet

The next low tide will be at 12:25 pm at 1.66 feet

and the final high tide will be this evening at 7:01 pm at 6.33 feet

The Moon is currently 31.2% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 25th of June of 2025 at 3:31 am

Today is....

The First Day of Summer

The Longest Day

American Eagle Day

Anne and Samantha Day

Cuckoo Warning Day

International Surfing Day

National Daylight Appreciation Day

National Day of Prayer for Law Enforcement Officers

National Flip Flop Day

National Hike with a Geek Day

National Ice Cream Soda Day

National Kouign Amann Day

National Seashell Day

National Smoothie Day

Observed the first day of Summer

National Take Back the Lunch Break Day

National Vanilla Milkshake Day

New Identity Day

Nystagmus Awareness Day

Plain Yogurt Day

Take Your Dog to Work Day

Toad Hollow Day of Thank You

Ugliest Dog Day

World Humanist Day

World Peace and Prayer Day

World Productivity Day

Today is also....

Day of the National Flag (Argentina)

International Surfing Day (third Saturday in June, on or near Summer solstice)

Litha / Midsummer celebrations in the northern hemisphere, Yule in the southern hemisphere.

Gas Sector Day (Azerbaijan)

Martyrs' Day (Eritrea)

West Virginia Day (West Virginia)

World Refugee Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1763 – Wolfe Tone, Irish rebel leader (died 1798)

1819 – Jacques Offenbach, German-French cellist and composer (died 1880)

1905 – Lillian Hellman, American playwright and screenwriter (died 1984)

1909 – Errol Flynn, Australian-American actor (died 1959)

1916 – T. Texas Tyler, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1972)

1924 – Chet Atkins, American guitarist and record producer (died 2001)

1928 – Eric Dolphy, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer (died 1964)

1928 – Martin Landau, American actor and producer (died 2017)

1929 – Edith Windsor, American lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights activist (died 2017)

1931 – Olympia Dukakis, American actress (died 2021)

1932 – Robert Rozhdestvensky, Russian poet and author (died 1994)

1933 – Danny Aiello, American actor (died 2019)

1942 – Brian Wilson, American singer, songwriter and producer (died 2025)

1945 – Anne Murray, Canadian singer and guitarist

1946 – Xanana Gusmão, Timorese soldier and politician, 1st President of East Timor

1946 – André Watts, American pianist and educator (died 2023)

1949 – Lionel Richie, American singer, songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor

1952 – John Goodman, American actor

1952 – Vikram Seth, Indian author and poet

1967 – Nicole Kidman, American-Australian actress

1967 – Dan Tyminski, American singer-songwriter

....and on this day in history.....

1782 – The U.S. Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States.

1787 – Oliver Ellsworth moves at the Federal Convention to call the government the 'United States'.

1819 – The U.S. vessel SS Savannah arrives at Liverpool, United Kingdom. It is the first steam-propelled vessel to cross the Atlantic, although most of the journey is made under sail.

1837 – England's King William IV dies, and is succeeded by his niece, Victoria.

1840 – Samuel Morse receives the patent for the telegraph.

1877 – Alexander Graham Bell installs the world's first commercial telephone service in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

1893 – Lizzie Borden is acquitted of the murders of her father and stepmother.

1960 – The Mali Federation gains independence from France (it later splits into Mali and Senegal).

1963 – Following the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Soviet Union and the United States sign an agreement to establish the so-called "red telephone" link between Washington, D.C., and Moscow.

1972 – Watergate scandal: An 18+1⁄2-minute gap appears in the tape recording of the conversations between U.S. President Richard Nixon and his advisers regarding the recent arrests of his operatives while breaking into the Watergate complex.

1975 – The film Jaws is released in the United States, becoming the highest-grossing film of that time and starting the trend of films known as "summer blockbusters".

2003 – The Wikimedia Foundation is founded in St. Petersburg, Florida.