Sights + Sounds Picks: Wahab Algarmi

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with Oakland cartoonist Wahab Algarmi.

Wahab wrote and illustrated the graphic novel “ Almost Sunset .” The story is about a young Muslim American boy who is observing Ramadan, while struggling to find balance between family, school, and being accepted by his peers.

Grand Lake Theatre

Oakland Lake Merritt Neighborhood

The historic theatre and Oakland landmark opened in 1926. Originally, it only had one auditorium. Thhen in the 1980s they expanded to four. One of the theatre's most iconic features is its roof sign, that shines brightly at night.

' Meanwhile '

by Jason Shiga

The story follows a boy who meets a mad scientist. He asks the boy to choose between testing a mind-reading device, a time machine or a doomsday machine. The twist to this fun adventure, is that the reader gets to decide what happens next. Some pages are meant to be read from right to left, others up and down. There are over 3,000 ways to read this story.

Purple Pepper Pizza

Oakland

Wahab like this place so much, he mentioned it in his graphic novel "Almost Sunset.". Their most popular pizza is the Greek Goddess. Instead of tomato sauce, they use pesto sauce. Then they add spinach, broccoli, black olives, and feta cheese.