© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights & Sounds
Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Wahab Algarmi

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published April 1, 2025 at 10:54 AM PDT
Cartoonist Wahab Algarmi and cover of his book "Almost Sunset"
Photo Provided by Wahab Algarmi
Oakland cartoonist Wahab Algarmi pictured with the cover of his book "Almost Sunset"

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with Oakland cartoonist Wahab Algarmi.

Wahab wrote and illustrated the graphic novel “Almost Sunset.” The story is about a young Muslim American boy who is observing Ramadan, while struggling to find balance between family, school, and being accepted by his peers.

Grand Lake Theatre
Oakland Lake Merritt Neighborhood

The historic theatre and Oakland landmark opened in 1926. Originally, it only had one auditorium. Thhen in the 1980s they expanded to four. One of the theatre's most iconic features is its roof sign, that shines brightly at night.

'Meanwhile'
by Jason Shiga

The story follows a boy who meets a mad scientist. He asks the boy to choose between testing a mind-reading device, a time machine or a doomsday machine. The twist to this fun adventure, is that the reader gets to decide what happens next. Some pages are meant to be read from right to left, others up and down. There are over 3,000 ways to read this story.

Purple Pepper Pizza
Oakland

Wahab like this place so much, he mentioned it in his graphic novel "Almost Sunset.". Their most popular pizza is the Greek Goddess. Instead of tomato sauce, they use pesto sauce. Then they add spinach, broccoli, black olives, and feta cheese.

Wahab Algarmi's graphic novel “Almost Sunset” is in bookstores now.

Sights + Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel