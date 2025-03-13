Sights + Sounds Picks: Alie Jones

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer, publisher and artist Alie Jones. Her book “Saltwater Moonshine” is a poetry collection that honors her Louisiana Creole heritage. She’s also the co-founder of Black Freighter Press. And she’s the new host of the Creative Mornings-Oakland chapter. Creative Mornings is a global organization that hosts conversations with people making a difference in their communities. Their next event is on March 14 at Groundfloor Oakland.

“Cookbook Club: ‘The Memory of Taste’ with Soleil Ho”

March 14

This is a conversation with newspaper columnist Soleil Ho about her cookbook “The Memory of Taste.” Soleil co-wrote this book with Top Chef alum Tu David Phu. The book includes: over 85 Vietnamese and Viet American dishes. Soleil is a cultural critic at The San Francisco Chronicle. This conversation will be a little different because it’s also a potluck. Some attendees will bring dishes from the book. RSVP online for the event’s location.

“Making Their Mark”

BAMPFA

Currently running until April 20

This collection has more than 70 artworks by female artists. It features pieces that were created as far back as 80 years ago to the present. The purpose of the exhibit is to amplify female artists.

“Noname Book Club”

81st Ave Branch of the Oakland Public Library

March 29

Chicago rapper Noname founded this global book club that connects people who are incarcerated with those who are not, through reading books. This month they’re reading “Chain Game All-Stars” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah. The story is about prisoners who fight each other like gladiators to earn their freedom.

Jenee Darden also has a pick:

“South Tether Revival: A Homecoming with Michael Ross and Friends”

Et al. gallery

March 15

She’ll be in conversation with Michael Ross, Ajuan Mance and Nancy Cato about Black literature, art and friendship. Small Press Traffic is hosting this event at Et al. gallery in the San Francisco Mission. Doors open at 7pm.

Alie’s book “Saltwater Moonshine” is available now. The next Creative Mornings-Oakland event is Friday, March 14 at Groundfloor Oakland.