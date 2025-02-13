Sights and Sounds: Stephanie Tsao

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with artist Stephanie Tsao. She designed the “Warrior Serpent” statue displayed at the Chase Center. She was commissioned to create it in honor of the Year of the Snake and to celebrate the Warriors and the past NBA All Star Game.

Dragon Gate

San Francisco’s Chinatown

The gate has been around since 1970 and has three portals. Cars drive through the center portal. The other two are smaller, so people walk through those. The dragons on top of the gate represent power and fertility.

Wave Organ

San Francisco’s Marina District

The sculpture is made of 25 pipes that are located on the San Francisco Bay shore. When the waves hit the pipes, the sound travels. There’s even more sounds when the tides are high.

Moraga Steps

Sunset District

The stairway has 163 steps with images of the sky and sea on them. This was a community-funded project and residents helped design the tiles. Along the sides of the stairs, there are gardens with many California native plants. When you reach the top, there’s a beautiful view of San Francisco and the Pacific Ocean.

Check out Stephanie’s “Warrior Serpent” statue at the Chase Center until March 2.