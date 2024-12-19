Sights and Sounds: Parris Lane

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Emmy nominated actress and singer Parris Lane. She is hosting a night of good music and artists with her show “Parris Lane’s Jazz Renaissance.” You can catch that at the Geoffrey’s Inner Circle in Downtown Oakland on Saturday December 21. Parris is going to tell us more about the lineup for her upcoming show.

Brown, Sturgis & Brown

Tenor Mark Brown is based in the Bay, but brings his vocal gifts from his Native city New Orleans. He has sung backup for the likes of Carlos Santana and Patti Labelle. Patrick Sturgis began making headlines for his amazing voice when he was 8 years old. He’s been performing for decades. Nona Brown has sung and written for some of the best Bay Area artists, and she contributed her talent to a Grammy-award winning album.

Twilight Brass Band

New Orleans native Harold “Homeboy” Wilson leads this brass band. Homeboy was raised in the 6th Ward, but is now based in California. His music roots go deep. He’s continuing the legacy of his great grandfather Booker T. Glass, who Homeboy says was a pioneer of New Orleans’ traditional brass band music. Harold “Homeboy” Wilson has shared the stage with other awesome artists, including the Grateful Dead.

Geoffrey’s Inner Circle

Downtown Oakland

Geoffrey’s has been putting on shows since the 1970’s. Geoffrey Pete is the founder. It’s not only a show venue but a community meeting space that’s valued in Oakland’s Black community.

Watch Parris and these artists perform in her show “Parris Lane’s Jazz Renaissance” at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle in Downtown Oakland on Saturday December 21.