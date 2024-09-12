© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Stuart Schuffman

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published September 12, 2024 at 7:44 AM PDT
Writer Stuart Schuffman
Brendan Mainini
Writer Stuart Schuffman

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer Stuart Schuffman. He published the anthology “The Dreams I Dreamt: Letters to San Francisco.” It’s a free collection of stories and poems from writers who express why they love the city. He’s also the founder of “Broke-Ass Staurt.com

Unstaged
San Francisco
First Thursday of October and November
It’s a block party on Market Street - between 5th and 6th. The celebration is meant to highlight Mid-Market’s theater history. There will be live music, cooking classes, a performance in the F Muni train, and so much more!

“Neon and Punk”
Tenderloin Museum
September 12
One of the museum’s most notable features is its 25-foot neon sign. It says “Tenderloin” on one side and “Cadillac” on the other. This event celebrates the collaboration between the non-profit SF Neon and the museum. Musician Chuck Prophet will be djing and spinning punk music. Guests can learn the history of these signs.

“Hubba Hubba Revue”
DNA Lounge
September 15
Every 3rd of the month
It’s a burlesque and variety show that mixes comedy and circus. They have aerialists, fire twirlers, pole dancers, and many other kinds of performers. This year marks their 18th anniversary.

The anthology “The Dreams I Dreamt: Letters to San Francisco” is available now.

Sights & Sounds
