Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Elaine Lee

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published August 8, 2024 at 7:44 AM PDT
Jim Dennis
Travel journalist and Berkeley author Elaine Lee

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with travel journalist and Berkeley author Elaine Lee. She edited the book “Go Girl 2: The Black Woman’s Book of Travel and Adventure.” It’s a collection of stories by Black women and their travel experiences around the world.

“Alameda Antiques Faire”
Every 1st Sunday of the month
It is the largest antique market in Northern California with over 800 vendors. People can find practically anything: vintage furniture, clothes, jewelry, art, and so many more cool items. The faire is on the old Alameda naval base. The views of the San Francisco Bay are incredible.

Albany Bulb
This outdoor space is human-made from landfill. People come to celebrate and protect nature through art and recycling. There’s also a lot of wildlife and hiking trails.

“Addison Street”
Downtown Berkeley’s Art District
This section of Addison Street features public art and venues that enrich the city’s culture. The sidewalk has small square panels with poetry written on them. Folks can also listen to live music or watch a play at places like the California Jazz Conservatory or The Marsh Theatre.

Elaine’s book “Go Girl 2: The Black Woman’s Book of Travel and Adventure” is available now.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
