Sights and Sounds: Elaine Lee

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with travel journalist and Berkeley author Elaine Lee. She edited the book “Go Girl 2: The Black Woman’s Book of Travel and Adventure.” It’s a collection of stories by Black women and their travel experiences around the world.

“Alameda Antiques Faire”

Every 1st Sunday of the month

It is the largest antique market in Northern California with over 800 vendors. People can find practically anything: vintage furniture, clothes, jewelry, art, and so many more cool items. The faire is on the old Alameda naval base. The views of the San Francisco Bay are incredible.

Albany Bulb

This outdoor space is human-made from landfill. People come to celebrate and protect nature through art and recycling. There’s also a lot of wildlife and hiking trails.

“Addison Street”

Downtown Berkeley’s Art District

This section of Addison Street features public art and venues that enrich the city’s culture. The sidewalk has small square panels with poetry written on them. Folks can also listen to live music or watch a play at places like the California Jazz Conservatory or The Marsh Theatre.

Elaine’s book “Go Girl 2: The Black Woman’s Book of Travel and Adventure” is available now.