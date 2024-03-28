Sights and Sounds: Patanisha Williams

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with curator and photographer Patanisha Williams. She curated the exhibit “Town Treasures: Black Migration Stories.” It’s about Black Oakland residents who were part of the Great Migration from the South. You can see it at the Camron-Stanford House on Lake Merritt until April 5.

AAMLO Cafe Open Mic

March 30

AAMLO stands for the African American Museum and Library at Oakland. Student interns from the Pathways program are curating the event. These students have backgrounds in visual arts, literary arts, theatre, and production design. There will be a reception with treats before the open mic. It’s free.

Athletic Mind’s Run Club

Camron-Stanford House

April 1

The Athletic Mind is hosting a run club on Lake Merritt at the Camron-Stanford House. That’s the big Victorian house on the lake catercorner from the main library. The Club starts April 1st. They meet every Monday and Wednesday at 5:30pm. All paces are welcome!

Eastbay Open Studios

June 1

Hundreds of artists in Alameda and Contra Costa counties open up their studios, homes, and galleries to exhibit their work. They do this in June and December, so mark your calendars. You can find a list of artists and a map online of where to check out their works. Tiffany Conway is one of Patanisha’s favorite artists and she’s being featured.

The exhibit “Town Treasures: Black Migration Stories” is running at the Camron-Stanford House in Oakland until April 5. The museum is only open on Sundays.