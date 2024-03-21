Sights and Sounds: Rina Ayuyang

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with cartoonist Rina Ayuyang. She co-curated the exhibit “Pinoy Power” at the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco. Tomorrow, meet Rina along with other artists featured in the exhibit at a special free reception. There’ll be a marketplace to buy artists’ work too.

Point Pinole Regional Shoreline

Richmond

The park has many hiking trails that lead to grassy meadows, the eucalyptus woods, and beaches. It is home to over 100 species of birds including owls, vultures, and pelicans. One of its popular attractions is a fishing pier at the northern point of the park. It’s also a nice spot to take a stroll and check out views of San Pablo Bay.

“Pistahan Festival”

Yerba Buena Gardens

August 10 and 11

The event celebrates Filipino arts and culture from San Francisco’s SOMA Pilipinas district. The party kicks off with the largest Filipino parade on the West Coast. There’s also an array of things to keep an eye out for such as dance performances, art exhibits, food, and so much more!

Jaguar Karaoke

North Oakland

This venue rents out private karaoke rooms. It’s a good option for people who don’t want to sing in front of strangers and just want to have fun with their group. Guests can buy Korean snacks from the front desk. Or they can bring their own food. Recently, the SF Chronicle listed Jaguar Karaoke as one of the “best karaoke bars in the Bay Area.”

Check out the exhibit “Pinoy Power” at the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco. It runs until April 28.