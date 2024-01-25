Sights and Sounds: Ben Trefny

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with KALW’s executive director Ben Trefny. Did you know KALW has a pop up space in Downtown San Francisco? We’ve been hosting free events for the community all winter. The space is on 220 Montgomery Street. Here are some events Ben suggests checking out at KALW’s pop up. They’re all free.

“Poetry and Music Live”

Monday January 29 at 6pm

KALW’s “Bay Poets” host Josiah Luis Alderete curated this awesome lineup featuring: Hector son of Hector, Tatiana Luboviski-Acosta, and Nia McAllister. Percussionist PC Muñoz is the musical guest. The San Francisco Public Library is a sponsor.

“Drumming and Dancing”

Thursday February 1 at 5pm

It’s an evening filled with a variety of entertainment. You take dance lessons to live drumming. Afterward, people cool down, chill, and listen to some engaging audio stories.

“Town Hall: Reinventing Journalism to Strengthen Democracy”

Monday February 5 at 6pm

The discussion features journalists who contributed to the book “Reinventing Journalism to Strengthen Democracy.” Their work examines how news outlets can better serve their communities. They highlight the public’s distrust of the media, and the need for diverse reporting.

Stop by KALW’s pop up at 220 Montgomery Street in San Francisco for more events.