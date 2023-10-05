Sights and Sounds: Jack Boulware & Jane Ganahl

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Litquake co-founders Jack Boulware & Jane Ganahl. This is their final year leading Litquake. The literary festival starts today and runs until October 21.

“The Planets”

Davies Symphony Hall

October 26-29

English composer Gustav Holst began writing the seven-part suite in 1914. Each performance represents a planet in our Solar System and their astrological character. For example, there’s the piece called “Mars,” named after Roman the god of war. The music has a fast-paced rhythm to give a military feel.

“Turn Left”

The documentary covers the history of City Lights bookstore in North Beach. It features interviews with writers such as Chinaka Hodge, Tongo Eisen-Martin, KALW’s Josiah Luis Alderete, and many more. Visit their website for details about the film’s release.

Jane’s book suggestion:

“The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate

It’s about a gorilla named Ivan who is comfortable being in captivity on display at a mall. That is until he befriends an elephant who was taken from the wild.

Jack’s book suggestion:

“Counterfeit” by Kristen Chen

It’s about two Asian women. One is a straight-laced lawyer, the other is her college roommate. She joins her former college roommate in running a counterfeit handbag scheme. Which leads to a lot of money and a lot of drama.

The Litquake Literary Festival is running now until October 21. Check out their website for info on all their events.