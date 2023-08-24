Sights and Sounds: Nic Sommerfeld

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor Nic Sommerfeld. Nic co-stars in the theatrical walking tour “OUT of Site: Sylvester, The Mighty Real.” Journey into the history of the disco legend Sylvester when he lived in the Haight District. The show is currently running until October 1st in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

“Mixtape Mondays”

Amado’s

Every Monday

Grab some drinks and join drag performers for a night of karaoke. Also, if guests stick around they might actually see the cast perform. Nic is one of the hosts as the drag king Chester Vanderbox.

“Rossum’s Universal Robots”

Cutting Ball Theater

October 20th to November 12th

The story is set during a time when robots control the world. A group of them get together to perform the last ever human play to examine the concept of “humor.” This work by Czech playwright Karel Čapek debuted on stage in 1921. He introduced the word “robot” in this play. The show questions if advanced technology will be the downfall of mankind.

“San Francisco Zine Fest”

Metreon

September 3rd

This is Northern California’s largest and oldest festival for indie publishers. The event supports and celebrates the “do-it-yourself” concept. The festival also has panels and workshops to bring folks together.

