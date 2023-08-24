© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Nic Sommerfeld

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published August 24, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT
Actor Nic Sommerfeld
Kayleigh Shawn
Actor Nic Sommerfeld

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor Nic Sommerfeld. Nic co-stars in the theatrical walking tour “OUT of Site: Sylvester, The Mighty Real.” Journey into the history of the disco legend Sylvester when he lived in the Haight District. The show is currently running until October 1st in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

“Mixtape Mondays”
Amado’s
Every Monday
Grab some drinks and join drag performers for a night of karaoke. Also, if guests stick around they might actually see the cast perform. Nic is one of the hosts as the drag king Chester Vanderbox.

“Rossum’s Universal Robots”
Cutting Ball Theater
October 20th to November 12th
The story is set during a time when robots control the world. A group of them get together to perform the last ever human play to examine the concept of “humor.” This work by Czech playwright Karel Čapek debuted on stage in 1921. He introduced the word “robot” in this play. The show questions if advanced technology will be the downfall of mankind.

“San Francisco Zine Fest”
Metreon
September 3rd
This is Northern California’s largest and oldest festival for indie publishers. The event supports and celebrates the “do-it-yourself” concept. The festival also has panels and workshops to bring folks together.

Watch Nic perform in the show “OUT of Site: Sylvester, The Mighty Real.” It’s currently running until October 1st in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
